02/07/2024

RB 39/2024: Adoption by the Annual General Meeting of June 28, 2024 of the resolution on payment of the dividend

RB: 38/2024

Date: 28 June 2024

Adoption by the Annual General Meeting of June 28, 2024 of the resolution on payment of the dividend

Legal basis: Article 56 Sec. 1 Item 2 of the Act on Public Offering - Current and Periodic Information

Text of the report:

The Management Board of Benefit Systems with its seat in Warsaw (the "Company") informs that on June 28, 2024 the Annual General Meeting of the Company adopted the resolution on payment of the dividend in the amount of PLN 399,369,420, i.e. in the amount of PLN 135 per share.

Number of shares covered by the dividend is 2.958.292 shares.

Annual General Meeting determined September 16, 2024 as the dividend day and the dividend shall be paid in two equal instalments (PLN 67,50 per share):

- the first instalment on 27 September 2024,

- the second instalment on 25 November 2024.