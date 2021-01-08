Log in
BENEFIT SYSTEMS S.A.

(BFT)
RB 4/2021: Notification of transactions on Company shares received under Art. 19 of MAR

01/08/2021 | 01:18pm EST
08/01/2021

RB 4/2021: Notification of transactions on Company shares received under Art. 19 of MAR

RB: 4/2021
Date: 8 January 2021
Notification of transactions on Company shares received under Art. 19 of MAR
Legal basis: Article 19 Sec. 3 MAR - information on transactions effected by persons performing managerial responsibilities.

Text of the report:

The Management Board of Benefit Systems S.A. with its registered seat in Warsaw (hereinafter, the 'Company') hereby announces that on 8 January 2021 they received 2 notices pursuant to Article 19, Sec. 1 of the MAR Regulation from:

1) Ms. Emilia Rogalewicz - Member of the Management Board of the Company, about selling on 7 January 2021 a total of 1,000 shares of the Company at a price of PLN 820.00 per share and on 8 January 2021 a total of 1,081 shares of the Company at a price of PLN 840.00 per share.
2) Mr. Wojciech Szwarc - Member of the Management Board of the Company, about selling on 7 January 2021 a total of 151 shares of the Company at a price of PLN 840.00 per share and on 8 January 2021 a total of 849 shares of the Company at a price of PLN 840.00 per share.

The notices, in its full wordings, are attached as appendices hereto.

Date Full Name Position/function
2021-01-08 Bartosz Józefiak Management Board Member
2021-01-08 Adam Radzki Management Board Member
Benefit Systems SA published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

Financials
Sales 2020 1 138 M 309 M 309 M
Net income 2020 3,00 M 0,81 M 0,81 M
Net Debt 2020 109 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 318 M 629 M 629 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,13x
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,2%
Technical analysis trends BENEFIT SYSTEMS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 232,00 PLN
Last Close Price 835,00 PLN
Spread / Highest target 52,7%
Spread / Average Target 47,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James van Bergh Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcin Pawel Marczuk Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Sanderson Member-Supervisory Board
Artur Janusz Osuchowski Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Rohde Pedersen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BENEFIT SYSTEMS S.A.0.72%629
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.41%73 292
PAYCHEX, INC.-1.77%33 009
RANDSTAD N.V.3.68%12 413
ADECCO GROUP AG2.33%11 097
SEEK LIMITED-1.05%7 584
