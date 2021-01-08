08/01/2021
RB 4/2021: Notification of transactions on Company shares received under Art. 19 of MAR
RB: 4/2021
Date: 8 January 2021
Notification of transactions on Company shares received under Art. 19 of MAR
Legal basis: Article 19 Sec. 3 MAR - information on transactions effected by persons performing managerial responsibilities.
Text of the report:
The Management Board of Benefit Systems S.A. with its registered seat in Warsaw (hereinafter, the 'Company') hereby announces that on 8 January 2021 they received 2 notices pursuant to Article 19, Sec. 1 of the MAR Regulation from:
1) Ms. Emilia Rogalewicz - Member of the Management Board of the Company, about selling on 7 January 2021 a total of 1,000 shares of the Company at a price of PLN 820.00 per share and on 8 January 2021 a total of 1,081 shares of the Company at a price of PLN 840.00 per share.
2) Mr. Wojciech Szwarc - Member of the Management Board of the Company, about selling on 7 January 2021 a total of 151 shares of the Company at a price of PLN 840.00 per share and on 8 January 2021 a total of 849 shares of the Company at a price of PLN 840.00 per share.
The notices, in its full wordings, are attached as appendices hereto.
|
Date
|
Full Name
|
Position/function
|
2021-01-08
|
Bartosz Józefiak
|
Management Board Member
|
2021-01-08
|
Adam Radzki
|
Management Board Member
Disclaimer
Benefit Systems SA published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 18:17:01 UTC