RB 4/2021: Notification of transactions on Company shares received under Art. 19 of MAR

Date: 8 January 2021

Notification of transactions on Company shares received under Art. 19 of MAR

Legal basis: Article 19 Sec. 3 MAR - information on transactions effected by persons performing managerial responsibilities.

Text of the report:

The Management Board of Benefit Systems S.A. with its registered seat in Warsaw (hereinafter, the 'Company') hereby announces that on 8 January 2021 they received 2 notices pursuant to Article 19, Sec. 1 of the MAR Regulation from:

1) Ms. Emilia Rogalewicz - Member of the Management Board of the Company, about selling on 7 January 2021 a total of 1,000 shares of the Company at a price of PLN 820.00 per share and on 8 January 2021 a total of 1,081 shares of the Company at a price of PLN 840.00 per share.

2) Mr. Wojciech Szwarc - Member of the Management Board of the Company, about selling on 7 January 2021 a total of 151 shares of the Company at a price of PLN 840.00 per share and on 8 January 2021 a total of 849 shares of the Company at a price of PLN 840.00 per share.

The notices, in its full wordings, are attached as appendices hereto.