RB 41/2020: Issue of shares under a conditional increase of the Company's share capital

11/07/2020 | 10:24am EST

06/11/2020

RB 41/2020: Issue of shares under a conditional increase of the Company's share capital

RB: 41/2020
Dnia: 6 November 2020
Issue of shares under a conditional increase of the Company's share capital
Legal basis: Article 56.1.2 - Current and interim information

Text of the report:

With reference to reports No 31/2020 of September 2020, No. 36/2020 of 20 October 2020 and 40/2020 of 3 November 2020, the Management Board of Benefit Systems S.A. with its registered seat in Warsaw (the 'Company') hereby informs that on 6th November 2020, 35,145 E series ordinary bearer shares with nominal value of PLN 1.00 each, were recorded on the securities accounts of the 35 eligible persons. The shares were issued by the Company in connection with the exercise by eligible persons of the rights under G, H and I series subscription warrants granted to them as part of the Incentive Scheme for 2017-2020

Record of dematerialized shares of a publicly traded company on securities accounts is equivalent to the issue of shares within the meaning of Article 451 § 2 of the Commercial Companies Code.

Therefore, after the issue of the above mentioned series E shares, the Company's share capital currently amounts to PLN 2,894,287.00 and is divided into 2,894,287 shares with a nominal value of PLN 1.00 each, including:
• 2,204,842 ordinary bearer A series shares;
• 200,000 ordinary bearer B series shares;
• 150,000 ordinary bearer C series shares;
• 120,000 ordinary bearer D series shares;
• 35,445 ordinary bearer E series shares;
• 184,000 ordinary bearer F series shares.

The total number of votes resulting from all issued shares of the Company is 2,894,287 votes.

The amount of the conditional increase in the share capital after the issue of the aforementioned E series shares stands currently at PLN 64,555.

Date Full Name Position/Function
2020-11-06 Bartosz Józefiak Management Board Member
2020-11-06 Adam Radzki Management Board Member

Disclaimer

Benefit Systems SA published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2020 15:23:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 1 138 M 300 M 300 M
Net income 2020 47,0 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
Net Debt 2020 109 M 28,9 M 28,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 40,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 765 M 466 M 466 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart BENEFIT SYSTEMS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Benefit Systems S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BENEFIT SYSTEMS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1 161,50 PLN
Last Close Price 644,00 PLN
Spread / Highest target 98,0%
Spread / Average Target 80,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 47,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James van Bergh Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcin Pawel Marczuk Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Sanderson Member-Supervisory Board
Artur Janusz Osuchowski Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Rohde Pedersen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BENEFIT SYSTEMS S.A.-26.98%466
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.17%70 764
PAYCHEX, INC.3.48%31 643
RANDSTAD N.V.-15.47%10 028
ADECCO GROUP AG-20.50%8 751
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-17.31%5 815
