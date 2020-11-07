06/11/2020

RB 41/2020: Issue of shares under a conditional increase of the Company's share capital

Issue of shares under a conditional increase of the Company's share capital

With reference to reports No 31/2020 of September 2020, No. 36/2020 of 20 October 2020 and 40/2020 of 3 November 2020, the Management Board of Benefit Systems S.A. with its registered seat in Warsaw (the 'Company') hereby informs that on 6th November 2020, 35,145 E series ordinary bearer shares with nominal value of PLN 1.00 each, were recorded on the securities accounts of the 35 eligible persons. The shares were issued by the Company in connection with the exercise by eligible persons of the rights under G, H and I series subscription warrants granted to them as part of the Incentive Scheme for 2017-2020

Record of dematerialized shares of a publicly traded company on securities accounts is equivalent to the issue of shares within the meaning of Article 451 § 2 of the Commercial Companies Code.

Therefore, after the issue of the above mentioned series E shares, the Company's share capital currently amounts to PLN 2,894,287.00 and is divided into 2,894,287 shares with a nominal value of PLN 1.00 each, including:

• 2,204,842 ordinary bearer A series shares;

• 200,000 ordinary bearer B series shares;

• 150,000 ordinary bearer C series shares;

• 120,000 ordinary bearer D series shares;

• 35,445 ordinary bearer E series shares;

• 184,000 ordinary bearer F series shares.

The total number of votes resulting from all issued shares of the Company is 2,894,287 votes.

The amount of the conditional increase in the share capital after the issue of the aforementioned E series shares stands currently at PLN 64,555.