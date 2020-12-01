Log in
BENEFIT SYSTEMS S.A.    BFT   PLBNFTS00018

BENEFIT SYSTEMS S.A.

(BFT)
RB 47/2020: Notification of major shareholding

12/01/2020 | 09:25am EST
01/12/2020

RB 47/2020: Notification of major shareholding

RB: 47/2020
Data: 1 December 2020
Notification of major shareholding
Legal basis: Art. 70 sec. 1 of the Act on Public Offering

Text of the report:

The Management Board of Benefit Systems S.A. with its registered seat in Warsaw (hereinafter, the 'Company') hereby announces that in furtherance of Article 69 Sec. 1 Item 1) in conjunction with Article 69a Sec. 1 Item 3) and Article 87 Sec. 5 Item 1) of Act of 29 July 2005 on Public Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organized Trading, and Public Companies (consolidated text: Journal of Laws 2019, item 623, as amended) (hereinafter, 'Act on Public Offering'), on 30 November 2020, the Management Board of the Company received, from Benefit Invest 2 Corporation with its principal place of business in the city of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada (hereinafter, the 'Notifying Party') a notice.

The Notifying Party informed the Company about exceeding, indirectly through its subsidiary, 10% of the total number of votes in the Company.

Exceeding by the Notifying Party, indirectly, the threshold of votes in the Company occurred as a result of obtaining by the Notifying Party the status of a dominant entity (within the meaning of Article 4 Item 14) of the Act on Public Offering) in Benefit Invest Limited with its registered seat in Dublin (hereinafter, 'Benefit Invest'), which holds 10.38% of the total number of votes in the Company, as a result of acquiring on 27 November 2020 by the Notifying Party from Ms. Agnieszka Van Bergh of 120 shares in Benefit Invest (hereinafter, the 'Transaction').

The Notifying Party did not hold shares in the Company prior to the Transaction.

After the Transaction the Notifying Party holds indirectly, through its subsidiary Benefit Invest, 300,421 shares in the Company, constituting 10.38% of the shares in the share capital of the Company, representing 300,421 votes in the Company, constituting 10.38% in the total number of votes in the Company.

Additionally, the Notifying Party informed that:
1. there are no subsidiaries of the Notifying Party (within the meaning of Article 4 Item 15) of the Act on Public Offering), other than Benefit Invest, that hold the shares in the Company;
2. in relation to the Notifying Party there are no persons referred to in Article 87 Sec. 1 Item 3) letter c) of Act on Public Offering, and
3. the Notifying Party is not entitled to votes from the shares of the Company as referred to in Article 69 Sec. 4 Items 7) - 9) of the Act on Public Offering, other than as indicated above.

Date Full Name Position/function
2020-12-01 Bartosz Józefiak Management Board Member
2020-12-01 Adam Radzki Management Board Member

Disclaimer

Benefit Systems SA published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 14:24:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
