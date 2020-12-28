28/12/2020

RB 51/2020: Decision related to antimonopoly proceedings

RB: 51/2020

Date: 28 December 2020

Decision related to antimonopoly proceedings

Legal basis: Art. 17 item 1 of MAR - inside information.

Text of the report:

With reference to current No. 63/2018 of 28 June 2018, No. 92/2018 of 28 November 2018, No. 20/2019 of 7 May 2019, No. 39/2019 of 1 October 2019 and No. 7/2020 of 3 March 2020, No. 21/2020 of 30 July 2020 Management Board of Benefit Systems S.A. with its registered seat in Warsaw informs, that they received decision of the President of Office of Competition and Consumer Protection hereinafter, the 'President of UOKiK' under which the new expected date of completion of the antimonopoly proceeding is 29 May 2021. The President of UOKiK indicated that due to the complex nature of the proceedings and the need for further analysis, it was not possible to end the proceedings at the current stage.