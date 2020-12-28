Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Benefit Systems S.A.    BFT   PLBNFTS00018

BENEFIT SYSTEMS S.A.

(BFT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RB 51/2020: Decision related to antimonopoly proceedings

12/28/2020 | 01:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

28/12/2020

RB 51/2020: Decision related to antimonopoly proceedings

RB: 51/2020
Date: 28 December 2020
Decision related to antimonopoly proceedings
Legal basis: Art. 17 item 1 of MAR - inside information.

Text of the report:

With reference to current No. 63/2018 of 28 June 2018, No. 92/2018 of 28 November 2018, No. 20/2019 of 7 May 2019, No. 39/2019 of 1 October 2019 and No. 7/2020 of 3 March 2020, No. 21/2020 of 30 July 2020 Management Board of Benefit Systems S.A. with its registered seat in Warsaw informs, that they received decision of the President of Office of Competition and Consumer Protection hereinafter, the 'President of UOKiK' under which the new expected date of completion of the antimonopoly proceeding is 29 May 2021. The President of UOKiK indicated that due to the complex nature of the proceedings and the need for further analysis, it was not possible to end the proceedings at the current stage.

Date Full Name Position/Function
2020-12-28 Bartosz Józefiak Management Board Member
2020-12-28 Adam Radzki Management Board Member

Disclaimer

Benefit Systems SA published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 18:38:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about BENEFIT SYSTEMS S.A.
01:39pRB 51/2020 : Decision related to antimonopoly proceedings
PU
12/10SURVEY : as many as 60% of employees expect more support in terms of a healthy a..
PU
12/04BENEFIT S A : Systems helps its sports partners to develop their online offer
PU
12/03MULTISPORT INDEX 2020 : 73% of physically active Poles want to practise sports r..
PU
12/03RB 50/2020 : Notification of major shareholding
PU
12/03RB 49/2020 : Notification of transactions on Company shares received under Art. ..
PU
12/01RB 48/2020 : Notification of major shareholding
PU
12/01RB 47/2020 : Notification of major shareholding
PU
11/18RB 46/2020 : Notification of transactions on Company shares received under Art. ..
PU
11/18RB 45/2020 : Notification of transactions on Company shares received under Art. ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 138 M 309 M 309 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 109 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 252 M 609 M 612 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,07x
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,2%
Chart BENEFIT SYSTEMS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Benefit Systems S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BENEFIT SYSTEMS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 232,00 PLN
Last Close Price 811,00 PLN
Spread / Highest target 57,2%
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James van Bergh Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcin Pawel Marczuk Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Sanderson Member-Supervisory Board
Artur Janusz Osuchowski Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Rohde Pedersen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BENEFIT SYSTEMS S.A.-8.05%609
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.42%70 479
PAYCHEX, INC.11.34%34 155
RANDSTAD N.V.0.18%12 183
ADECCO GROUP AG-3.04%10 800
SEEK LIMITED26.56%7 633
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ