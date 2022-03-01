Benefitfocus : 4th Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation

Disclaimer

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation, including non-GAAP gross profit, operating income/loss, net loss/income, net loss/income per common share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance or financial position that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP gross profit, operating income/loss, net loss/income and net loss/income per common share exclude stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, expense related to the impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt, and costs not core to our business. We define adjusted EBITDA as net loss/income before net interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense, expense related to the impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, restructuring costs, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt, costs not core to our business and, now, loss on settlement of lawsuits. The revision to our definition of adjusted EBITDA had no impac t on our reported adjusted EBITDA in prior periods. We define free cash flow as cash provided by or used in operating activities less capital expenditures, adjusted to eliminate cash paid for restructuring costs. Please note that other companies might define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do.

Management presents these non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance. Management also intends to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of the company's future earnings discussions and, therefore, their inclusion s hould provide consistency in the

company's financial reporting.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in this presentation, including in the accompanying tables.