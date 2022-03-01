Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Benefitfocus, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNFT   US08180D1063

BENEFITFOCUS, INC.

(BNFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Benefitfocus : 4th Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation

03/01/2022 | 05:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q4 Earnings Presentation

March 1, 2022

© 2022 Benefitfocus.com, Inc.

Disclaimer

Safe Harbor

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our need to achieve consistent GAAP profitability; fluctuations in our financial results; our ability to maintain our culture and recruit, integrate and retain qualified personnel, including on our board of directors; our ability to compete effectively and implement our growth strategy; market developments and opportunities; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; the immature and volatile nature of the market for our products and services; privacy, security and other risks associated with our business; management of growth; volatility and uncertainty in the global economy and financial markets in light of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and tensions in Ukraine; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Benefitfocus website at https://investor.benefitfocus.com/sec- filings or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Benefitfocus assumes no obligation and does not intend to update thes e forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

© 2022 Benefitfocus.com, Inc.

2

Disclaimer

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation, including non-GAAP gross profit, operating income/loss, net loss/income, net loss/income per common share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance or financial position that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP gross profit, operating income/loss, net loss/income and net loss/income per common share exclude stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, expense related to the impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt, and costs not core to our business. We define adjusted EBITDA as net loss/income before net interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense, expense related to the impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, restructuring costs, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt, costs not core to our business and, now, loss on settlement of lawsuits. The revision to our definition of adjusted EBITDA had no impac t on our reported adjusted EBITDA in prior periods. We define free cash flow as cash provided by or used in operating activities less capital expenditures, adjusted to eliminate cash paid for restructuring costs. Please note that other companies might define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do.

Management presents these non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance. Management also intends to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of the company's future earnings discussions and, therefore, their inclusion s hould provide consistency in the

company's financial reporting.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in this presentation, including in the accompanying tables.

© 2022 Benefitfocus.com, Inc.

3

Matt Levin

Chief Executive Officer

© 2022 Benefitfocus.com, Inc.

Delivered a Strong 2021 While Investing in Our Future

We are on track to return to long- term sustainable growth

We are making great progress towards improving our service excellence

We are delivering on our commitments, strengthening our business and are on track to return to growth

Note: See important disclosures on non-GAAP financial measures and GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation on slides 3, 18 and 19.

Recent Accomplishments

  • Delivered strongest open enrollment season in company history
  • Completed acquisition of Tango Health

Key Financial Highlights

  • Q4 2021 revenue exceeded guidance range
  • GAAP Diluted EPS was $0.04 and non- GAAP Diluted EPS was $0.24 for Q4 2021
  • FY 2021 Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19%; up more than 200 basis points YoY

© 2022 Benefitfocus.com, Inc.

5

Disclaimer

Benefitfocus Inc. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 22:03:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BENEFITFOCUS, INC.
05:14pBENEFITFOCUS : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:06pBENEFITFOCUS : 4th Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation
PU
04:49pBenefitfocus Q4 Adjusted EPS Advance, Revenue Retreats; Company Issues Q1, FY22 Outlook
MT
04:44pBENEFITFOCUS : Announces Investor Day on May 10, 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
04:32pBENEFITFOCUS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosu..
AQ
04:16pEarnings Flash (BNFT) BENEFITFOCUS Posts Q4 Revenue $75.1M, vs. Street Est of $70M
MT
04:14pEarnings Flash (BNFT) BENEFITFOCUS Posts Q4 EPS $0.24, vs. Street Est of $0.07
MT
04:06pBenefitfocus Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results
AQ
02/18Benefitfocus Recognized as One of America's Best Employers by Forbes
PR
02/15Benefitfocus Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BENEFITFOCUS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 258 M - -
Net income 2021 -41,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 89,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,65x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 337 M 337 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 1 200
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart BENEFITFOCUS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Benefitfocus, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BENEFITFOCUS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 10,08 $
Average target price 14,50 $
Spread / Average Target 43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew C. Levin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alpana Wegner Vice President & Corporate Controller
Douglas A. Dennerline Chairman
Sean Wechter Chief Information Officer
Ken Haderer Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BENEFITFOCUS, INC.-5.44%337
ORACLE CORPORATION-12.89%202 874
SAP SE-18.88%133 721
SERVICENOW INC.-10.66%115 984
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-8.98%35 727
HUBSPOT, INC.-20.35%24 974