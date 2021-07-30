Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Benefitfocus, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNFT   US08180D1063

BENEFITFOCUS, INC.

(BNFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Benefitfocus : Accomplished executive brings significant public company, financial and operations expertise (Form 8-K)

07/30/2021 | 05:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Accomplished executive brings significant public company, financial and operations expertise

Charleston, S.C. - July 29, 2021 -Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), an industry-leading benefits technology platform that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, has expanded the Benefitfocus Board of Directors by one seat and appointed John J. Park, an experienced senior finance and operations executive, to fill the seat as a new independent director, effective August 3. Park will serve on the Board's audit committee and chair its compensation and talent committee.

'John is a highly accomplished finance and operations leader with an impressive track record leading strategic transformations for companies in the technology, business services and consumer sectors,' said Doug A. Dennerline, independent chairman of the board and chair of the nominating and governance committee. 'The board and leadership team are excited about the skills, experience and diversity John brings and look forward to leveraging his talents to help execute on the market opportunities before us and focus on unlocking shareholder value.'

Park has served as an operations advisor for Advent International, a leading global private equity investor, since April 2020. From August 2016 to August 2018, he was executive vice president, operations and chief financial officer for The Warranty Group, a provider of global specialty insurance services backed by TPG Capital and sold to Assurant, Inc. Prior to that, from June 2015 to July 2016, he was chief financial officer at Hotel Investors Trust, a hospitality REIT backed by Starwood Capital Group. Earlier in his career, Park was chief financial officer of public company Hewitt Associates, Inc. (later sold to Aon plc), a leader in health, retirement and human capital consulting and outsourcing services. Prior to Hewitt Associates, Inc., he was founding chief financial officer of Orbitz, Inc., a global travel portfolio.

From August 2004 to September 2010 Park served on the board of directors of then-public company APAC Customer Services, Inc., an outsource provider for premium customer service solutions, where he played an active role in the company's strategic transformation. He also served on the board of Aperture Holdings/Optionshouse LLC, a retail online options brokerage business backed by General Atlantic Partners, from August 2015 to September 2016, where he joined as its first independent director and chaired its audit committee.

'I am excited to join the board of Benefitfocus and help guide its strategic path forward. I look forward to partnering with company leadership to capitalize on its growth opportunities and build on its history of customer-centered innovation,' said Park.

Park holds a B.A. in Economics from Oberlin College and an M.B.A. from the University of Michigan.

Connect with Benefitfocus

Like Benefitfocus on Facebook

Follow @benefitfocus on Twitter

Follow Benefitfocus on LinkedIn

Follow Benefitfocus on Instagram

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire benefits industry through innovative technology solutions that bring efficiency, cost savings and simplicity to employee benefits administration. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully designed services help employers, insurance brokers, health plans and suppliers address the complexity of benefits enrollment and engagement, while bringing easier access to health, wealth and lifestyle products through a world-class benefits experience. Our mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

DISCLAIMER REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our ability to maintain our culture and recruit, integrate and retain qualified personnel, including on our board of directors; our ability to compete effectively; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; the immature and volatile nature of the market for our products and services; privacy; security and other risks associated with our business; management of growth; volatility and uncertainty in the global economy and financial markets in light of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties arising from the recent U.S. elections; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Benefitfocus website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/sec-filings or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Benefitfocus assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Disclaimer

Benefitfocus Inc. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 21:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BENEFITFOCUS, INC.
05:11pBENEFITFOCUS : Accomplished executive brings significant public company, financi..
PU
04:21pBENEFITFOCUS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem..
AQ
07/29BENEFITFOCUS : Names John Park to Board of Directors
AQ
07/29Benefitfocus Names John Park to its Board of Directors
CI
07/15Benefitfocus Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GL
07/01BENEFITFOCUS : Amendments to articles of incorporation/bylaws/change in fiscal y..
PU
07/01BENEFITFOCUS, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal ..
AQ
07/01Benefitfocus, Inc. Declares Voting Results
CI
06/25BENEFITFOCUS, INC.(NASDAQGM : BNFT) added to Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
06/25BENEFITFOCUS, INC.(NASDAQGM : BNFT) added to Russell Microcap Value Index
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 258 M - -
Net income 2021 -19,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 84,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -22,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 439 M 439 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 200
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart BENEFITFOCUS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Benefitfocus, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BENEFITFOCUS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 13,24 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target -1,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew C. Levin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alpana Wegner Chief Financial Officer
Douglas A. Dennerline Chairman
Ravi Metta Executive Vice President-Product & Engineering
Sean Wechter Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BENEFITFOCUS, INC.-8.56%439
ORACLE CORPORATION35.46%244 663
SAP SE13.09%170 038
INTUIT INC.37.71%143 600
SERVICENOW, INC.6.54%115 789
DOCUSIGN, INC.35.48%58 680