Benefitfocus Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), an industry-leading cloud-based benefits administration technology company that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, today announced it will report its first quarter 2022 results after U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

In conjunction with the company’s first quarter 2022 announcement, Benefitfocus will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access this call, dial (877) 407-9208 (domestic) or +1 (201) 493-6784 (international). A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/. After the conference call, a replay will be available until May 10, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or +1 (412) 317-6671 (international) with passcode 13729373.



