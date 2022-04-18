Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Benefitfocus, Inc.
  News
  Summary
Benefitfocus Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
04/06Benefitfocus' 2022 State of Employee Benefits™ Report Reveals Employers' Persistence in Meeting Employee Needs by Diversifying Benefit Offerings
PR
04/05BENEFITFOCUS : Announces Appointment of New Director to its Board - Form 8-K
PU
Benefitfocus Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

04/18/2022 | 12:29pm EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), an industry-leading cloud-based benefits administration technology company that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, today announced it will report its first quarter 2022 results after U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

In conjunction with the company’s first quarter 2022 announcement, Benefitfocus will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access this call, dial (877) 407-9208 (domestic) or +1 (201) 493-6784 (international). A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/. After the conference call, a replay will be available until May 10, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or +1 (412) 317-6671 (international) with passcode 13729373.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) is a cloud-based benefits administration technology company committed to helping our customers, and the people they serve, get the most out of their health care and benefit programs. Through exceptional service and innovative SaaS solutions, we aim to be the safest set of hands for our customers helping to simplify the complexity of benefits administration while delivering an experience that engages people and unlocks the potential for better health and improved outcomes.  Our mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedInFacebookInstagram and Twitter.

Source: Benefitfocus, Inc.

Benefitfocus, Inc.
843-981-8898
pr@benefitfocus.com

Investor Relations:
Doug Kuckelman
843-790-7460
doug.kuckelman@benefitfocus.com


