    BNFT   US08180D1063

BENEFITFOCUS, INC.

(BNFT)
2022-10-24
6.120 USD    0.00%
Benefitfocus Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
04:30pBenefitfocus Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AQ
09:16aBenefitfocus Named a 2022 BenefitsPRO Luminaries Honoree
GL
Benefitfocus Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

10/24/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), an industry-leading cloud-based benefits administration technology company that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, today announced it will report its third quarter 2022 results after U.S. financial markets close on Monday, November 7, 2022.

In conjunction with the company’s third quarter 2022 announcement, Benefitfocus will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access this call, dial 1-877-407-9208 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6784 (international). A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/. After the conference call, a replay will be available until November 14, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) with passcode 13732899.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) is a cloud-based benefits administration technology company committed to helping our customers, and the people they serve, get the most out of their health care and benefit programs. Through exceptional service and innovative SaaS solutions, we aim to be the safest set of hands for our customers helping to simplify the complexity of benefits administration while delivering an experience that engages people and unlocks the potential for better health and improved outcomes.  Our mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedInFacebookInstagram and Twitter.

Source: Benefitfocus, Inc.

Benefitfocus, Inc.
843-981-8898
pr@benefitfocus.com

Investor Relations:
Doug Kuckelman
843-790-7460
doug.kuckelman@benefitfocus.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 254 M - -
Net income 2022 -20,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 40,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 210 M 210 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 90,2%
Managers and Directors
Matthew C. Levin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alpana Wegner Vice President & Corporate Controller
Douglas A. Dennerline Chairman
Sean Wechter Chief Information Officer
Kevin Heineman Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BENEFITFOCUS, INC.-42.59%210
ORACLE CORPORATION-16.64%196 011
SAP SE-26.82%104 417
SERVICENOW INC.-44.44%72 716
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-19.82%29 062
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-22.20%18 691