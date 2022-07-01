Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Benefitfocus, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNFT   US08180D1063

BENEFITFOCUS, INC.

(BNFT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
7.940 USD   +2.06%
05:23pBENEFITFOCUS : Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)Sustainability Report
PU
06/24BENEFITFOCUS : Taps Bryan Morens to Lead Voluntary Benefits Group
PU
06/23Piper Sandler Downgrades Benefitfocus to Neutral From Overweight, Cuts Price Target to $9 From $16
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Benefitfocus : Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)Sustainability Report

07/01/2022 | 05:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Contents

A Letter from Our CEO and President...................................................................

3

About Benefitfocus..............................................................................................

4

Mission and Core Values ...........................................................................................................................

4

Our Business .............................................................................................................................................

5

Our Solutions ............................................................................................................................................

6

Our Products ............................................................................................................................................

7

Our ESG Strategy and Reporting...............................................................................................................

9

Sustainability Disclosure Topics & Accounting Metrics...............................................................................

11

Activity Metrics.........................................................................................................................................

13

How We Operate................................................................................................

14

Ethics and Compliance.............................................................................................................................

14

Code of Conduct .....................................................................................................................................

14

Whistleblower Programs...........................................................................................................................

14

Board and Managerial Oversight..............................................................................................................

15

Board and Management Sustainability Oversight....................................................................................

15

Data Privacy and Cybersecurity..............................................................................................................

16

Feedback and Stakeholder Engagement..................................................................................................

17

Our People.........................................................................................................

18

Our Total Rewards ...................................................................................................................................

18

Where We Work.......................................................................................................................................

20

Recognizing Our Associates.....................................................................................................................

20

Building a Strong, Diverse Talent Pipeline................................................................................................

20

Performance Management......................................................................................................................

20

Associate Training and Development .......................................................................................................

21

Our Commitment to Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging (DIB).................................

22

Our Vision for Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging ....................................................................................

22

Our DIB Executive Council.......................................................................................................................

22

Our DIB Initiatives....................................................................................................................................

23

Our Future Commitment to DIB...............................................................................................................

24

Our Communities and Environment...................................................................

25

Environmental Initiatives .........................................................................................................................

25

Community and Philanthropic Initiatives ................................................................................................

26

©2022. Benefitfocus.com, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

2

A Letter from

Our CEO and

President

A Letter from Our CEO and President

I'm pleased to share with you the 2021 Benefitfocus ESG Report, highlighting our environmental, social and governance policies and practices.

At Benefitfocus, improving the lives of people is the focus of everything we do. We aim to create healthier, happier communities by empowering individuals and their families to make smarter and more informed decisions on how to choose-anduse-their benefits. Their success is what makes us financially sustainable.

At the core of these efforts is our technology. Our solutions:

  • Help employers attract and retain the best talent through well-designed and holistic benefits programs
  • Reduce the complexity of shopping for and enrolling in benefits by presenting information to people in an organized and easy-to-understand way
  • Free up HR and benefits teams to focus on their employees, not processes, by eliminating time consuming, labor-intensive tasks associated with managing employee benefits plans
  • Help companies assess whether their benefits programs are meeting the ever-changing needs and expectations of their workforces through data-driven insights and intelligence

We're only able to do what we do because of our incredible team of associates. Our people are our greatest asset. As such, our culture revolves around investing in them. This means providing the tools, resources and support systems they need to excel. It also means fostering an environment that respects, values and welcomes unique and diverse perspectives, embraces work-life balance and prioritizes good health and wellbeing.

Our 2021 report highlights several steps we've taken from an ESG perspective during the past year. And while we've made good progress in a short amount of time, we've only just begun on our journey. We look forward to raising the bar on our commitment to serving our clients, strengthening our communities and investing in the growth of our associates in the years to come.

Sincerely,

Matt Levin

CEO and President

Benefitfocus

©2022. Benefitfocus.com, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

3

About

Benefitfocus

About Benefitfocus

Mission and Core Values

Our mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits. This mission is supported by a set of core values that serve as a daily reminder of who we are and the standards we expect each associate to embody. We call every full- and part-time employee an associate, which signifies our culture of unity and collaboration.

Our associates can expect full contributions from every team member and equal opportunities for voices to be heard-regardless of individual titles or position.

Our values include:

Respect: Acknowledge the unique and diverse experiences and perspectives that each associate brings to Benefitfocus.

Community: Actively create environments that make us proud, not only with our customers and associates, but within our broader communities.

Own It!: Be accountable for our actions and proud of our outcomes. Offer solutions, follow through on commitments and learn every day.

Anticipate: Share and apply experiences and learnings to proactively meet the needs of our clients and customers, as well as those within our broader markets.

Together: Collaborate in the spirit of understanding that "we" is more powerful than "me."

Celebrate!: Have fun and take time to recognize one another and our accomplishments.

©2022. Benefitfocus.com, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

4

Our Business

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) is a cloud-based benefits administration technology company committed to helping our customers and the people they serve get the most out of their health care and

benefits programs.

Through exceptional service and innovative SaaS solutions, we aim to be the safest set of hands for our customers by helping to simplify the complexity of benefits administration while delivering an experience that engages people and unlocks the potential for better health and improved outcomes.

NASDAQ:

1000+

Founded in

BNFT

Associates

2000

We partner with

50+

100+

Brokers

Carriers

We serve

1 of 12

600+

35+

U.S. employees

Customers

Health plan clients

©2022. Benefitfocus.com, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

5

Disclaimer

Benefitfocus Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 21:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BENEFITFOCUS, INC.
05:23pBENEFITFOCUS : Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)Sustainability Report
PU
06/24BENEFITFOCUS : Taps Bryan Morens to Lead Voluntary Benefits Group
PU
06/23Piper Sandler Downgrades Benefitfocus to Neutral From Overweight, Cuts Price Target to ..
MT
06/21BENEFITFOCUS, INC.(NASDAQGM : BNFT) dropped from S&P Software & Services Select Industry I..
CI
06/13BENEFITFOCUS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a..
AQ
05/25TRANSCRIPT : Benefitfocus, Inc. Presents at J.P. Morgan’s 50th Annual Global Technolo..
CI
05/17Benefitfocus to Participate at J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Com..
GL
05/17Benefitfocus to Participate at J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Com..
AQ
05/10TRANSCRIPT : Benefitfocus, Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
05/10BENEFITFOCUS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BENEFITFOCUS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 255 M - -
Net income 2022 -15,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 40,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -17,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 264 M 264 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart BENEFITFOCUS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Benefitfocus, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BENEFITFOCUS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,78 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew C. Levin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alpana Wegner Vice President & Corporate Controller
Douglas A. Dennerline Chairman
Sean Wechter Chief Information Officer
Kevin Heineman Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BENEFITFOCUS, INC.-27.02%264
ORACLE CORPORATION-20.64%186 198
SAP SE-30.40%106 371
SERVICENOW INC.-26.74%95 323
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-18.58%31 438
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-32.53%16 259