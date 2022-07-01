Benefitfocus : Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)Sustainability Report

A Letter from

A Letter from Our CEO and President

I'm pleased to share with you the 2021 Benefitfocus ESG Report, highlighting our environmental, social and governance policies and practices.

At Benefitfocus, improving the lives of people is the focus of everything we do. We aim to create healthier, happier communities by empowering individuals and their families to make smarter and more informed decisions on how to choose-anduse-their benefits. Their success is what makes us financially sustainable.

At the core of these efforts is our technology. Our solutions:

Help employers attract and retain the best talent through well-designed and holistic benefits programs

well-designed and holistic benefits programs Reduce the complexity of shopping for and enrolling in benefits by presenting information to people in an organized and easy-to-understand way

easy-to-understand way Free up HR and benefits teams to focus on their employees, not processes, by eliminating time consuming, labor-intensive tasks associated with managing employee benefits plans

labor-intensive tasks associated with managing employee benefits plans Help companies assess whether their benefits programs are meeting the ever-changing needs and expectations of their workforces through data-driven insights and intelligence

We're only able to do what we do because of our incredible team of associates. Our people are our greatest asset. As such, our culture revolves around investing in them. This means providing the tools, resources and support systems they need to excel. It also means fostering an environment that respects, values and welcomes unique and diverse perspectives, embraces work-life balance and prioritizes good health and wellbeing.

Our 2021 report highlights several steps we've taken from an ESG perspective during the past year. And while we've made good progress in a short amount of time, we've only just begun on our journey. We look forward to raising the bar on our commitment to serving our clients, strengthening our communities and investing in the growth of our associates in the years to come.

Sincerely,

Matt Levin

CEO and President

Benefitfocus