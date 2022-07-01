Benefitfocus : Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)Sustainability Report

I'm pleased to share with you the 2021 Benefitfocus ESG Report, highlighting our environmental, social and governance policies and practices.
At Benefitfocus, improving the lives of people is the focus of everything we do. We aim to create healthier, happier communities by empowering individuals and their families to make smarter and more informed decisions on how to choose-anduse-their benefits. Their success is what makes us financially sustainable.
At the core of these efforts is our technology. Our solutions:
Help employers attract and retain the best talent through well-designed and holistic benefits programs
Reduce the complexity of shopping for and enrolling in benefits by presenting information to people in an organized and easy-to-understand way
Free up HR and benefits teams to focus on their employees, not processes, by eliminating time consuming, labor-intensive tasks associated with managing employee benefits plans
Help companies assess whether their benefits programs are meeting the ever-changing needs and expectations of their workforces through data-driven insights and intelligence
We're only able to do what we do because of our incredible team of associates. Our people are our greatest asset. As such, our culture revolves around investing in them. This means providing the tools, resources and support systems they need to excel. It also means fostering an environment that respects, values and welcomes unique and diverse perspectives, embraces work-life balance and prioritizes good health and wellbeing.
Our 2021 report highlights several steps we've taken from an ESG perspective during the past year. And while we've made good progress in a short amount of time, we've only just begun on our journey. We look forward to raising the bar on our commitment to serving our clients, strengthening our communities and investing in the growth of our associates in the years to come.
Our mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits. This mission is supported by a set of core values that serve as a daily reminder of who we are and the standards we expect each associate to embody. We call every full- and part-time employee an associate, which signifies our culture of unity and collaboration.
Our associates can expect full contributions from every team member and equal opportunities for voices to be heard-regardless of individual titles or position.
Our values include:
Respect: Acknowledge the unique and diverse experiences and perspectives that each associate brings to Benefitfocus.
Community: Actively create environments that make us proud, not only with our customers and associates, but within our broader communities.
Own It!: Be accountable for our actions and proud of our outcomes. Offer solutions, follow through on commitments and learn every day.
Anticipate: Share and apply experiences and learnings to proactively meet the needs of our clients and customers, as well as those within our broader markets.
Together: Collaborate in the spirit of understanding that "we" is more powerful than "me."
Celebrate!: Have fun and take time to recognize one another and our accomplishments.
Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) is a cloud-based benefits administration technology company committed to helping our customers and the people they serve get the most out of their health care and
benefits programs.
Through exceptional service and innovative SaaS solutions, we aim to be the safest set of hands for our customers by helping to simplify the complexity of benefits administration while delivering an experience that engages people and unlocks the potential for better health and improved outcomes.