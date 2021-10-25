Log in
    BNFT   US08180D1063

BENEFITFOCUS, INC.

(BNFT)
  Report
Benefitfocus : Set to Deliver Full-Scale Open Enrollment Experience to Benefits Leaders

10/25/2021 | 05:56pm EDT
Enhanced software, educational resources and customer support services create ease and agility for all benefits stakeholders

Charleston, S.C. - Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), an industry-leading benefits technology platform that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, offers a full-scale program to support its clients during this open enrollment (OE) season.

The program includes features and resources from addressing COVID-19 vaccine mandates to presenting crucial benefits information for comprehensive health and life decisions. It is designed to assist benefits administration leaders in preparing and executing a successful OE experience, especially in light of the ongoing pandemic and evolving workplace challenges.

"OE is a critically important time of the year for employees to adjust their benefit selections, especially this year, as they continue to deal with COVID-19 and the impact it is having on their lives and the lives of their families," said Matt Levin, president and CEO of Benefitfocus. "Changes such as vaccine mandates and surcharges for the unvaccinated prove the need for an agile benefits administration platform like ours. We're ready to help employees get the maximum impact out of their enrollment process and support benefits leaders every day."

New features and resources include:

  • Support Options for Vaccine Mandates and Surcharges - With new changes in policies and sentiment, employers need flexibility and choices to best support their company and employees. Benefitfocus understands that importance and is providing a vaccine mandate-tracking offering with the ability to track vaccination status, implement measures to boost vaccination rates, survey for employee feedback, collect relevant documents and apply surcharges as desired.
  • New Streamlined Enrollment Flow - A new enrollment workflow allows human resource teams to present benefits in logical steps, making it easy for employees to better understand, choose and use their benefits. Employees intuitively see which benefit options require a decision, and can access tools and support to drive confidence in their selections.
  • Expanded Chat Capabilities - Enhanced AI and chat capabilities to deliver quicker, easier resolutions. This includes a new and improved live translator within the chat experience to accommodate diverse, multilingual workforces. With more than 20 languages, employees can receive real-time responses and post-chat surveys and transcripts in their preferred language.
  • Enhanced Broker Partnership Opportunities - New software, resources and customer support opportunities and strategies to help brokers drive participant engagement and enrollment in a suite of voluntary benefit products.
  • Latest Benefitfocus Resource Center - Includes lessons learned from 2020 and the pandemic and T-minus schedule for open enrollment so administrators don't miss anything.

For additional OE Success program offerings and resources, visit the Benefitfocus Resource Center.


About Benefitfocus
Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire benefits industry through innovative technology solutions that bring efficiency, cost savings and simplicity to employee benefits administration. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully designed services help employers, insurance brokers, health plans and suppliers address the complexity of benefits enrollment and engagement, while bringing easier access to health, wealth and lifestyle products through a world-class benefits experience. Our mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

DISCLAIMER REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: volatility and uncertainty in the global economy and financial markets in light of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties arising from the recent U.S. elections; our continuing losses and need to achieve GAAP profitability; fluctuations in our financial results; our ability to maintain our culture, retain and motivate qualified personnel; the immature and volatile market for our products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; risks associated with acquisitions; cyber-security risks; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; our ability to compete effectively; privacy, security and other risks associated with our business; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Benefitfocus website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/sec-filings or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Benefitfocus assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

------------

Benefitfocus, Inc.
843-981-8898
pr@benefitfocus.com

Disclaimer

Benefitfocus Inc. published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 21:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
