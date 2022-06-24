Benefitfocus : Taps Bryan Morens to Lead Voluntary Benefits Group

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 24, 2022 - Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT) today announced it has hired Bryan Morens to lead its Voluntary Benefits business. In this role, he will be responsible for evolving Benefitfocus's suite of voluntary benefits offerings to help customers improve workforce wellbeing and meet the diverse needs of their employees.

Morens has more than 30 years of diverse experience in the benefits industry. Prior to joining Benefitfocus, he held several leadership roles at Aon and its acquired companies, including leading Hewitt Associates' entry into Spending Accounts and managing its Mid-Market Health Business. Most recently, Morens was a Senior Vice President in the company's Consumer Benefit Solutions group, where he was responsible for product development and strategic partnerships.

"Over the past decade, voluntary benefits have emerged as a way for employers to differentiate their total rewards programs and better support the health and wellbeing of their employees and their families," said Craig Maloney, Chief Commercial Officer at Benefitfocus. "Bryan's deep domain expertise and industry knowledge will enable us to evolve our voluntary benefit products and solutions to best meet the current and future needs of our clients, health plans and broker partners. I am excited to welcome him to the Benefitfocus family."

