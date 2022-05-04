Benefitfocus to Host Investor Day on May 10 to Discuss Progress on its Transformational Strategy and Significant Growth Opportunity Ahead

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), an industry-leading cloud-based benefits administration technology company that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, will host its Investor Day in New York City on May 10.



Event Overview

The following members of Benefitfocus’ leadership team will be presenting at Investor Day:

Matt Levin, Chief Executive Officer;





Alpana Wegner, Chief Financial Officer;





Tina Provancal, Chief Product and Strategy Officer;





Suzanne Leary, Chief Customer Officer; and





Craig Maloney Chief Commercial Officer.



The session will include presentations and a question-and-answer session. Benefitfocus’ management team will provide an update on the significant progress made on the Company’s strategic pillars, report on its transformation, elaborate on key upcoming operational milestones, and share longer term financial goals.

Webcast Information

Benefitfocus’ Investor Day presentation will be available via webcast on May 10 at https://investorday.benefitfocus.com from 8:30 a.m. ET (Eastern Time), concluding at approximately 12:30 p.m. ET. The webcast and presentation materials can be accessed through Benefitfocus’ investor relations website. A replay of the event will be available following the conclusion of the broadcast and will be accessible following the event.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) is a cloud-based benefits administration company committed to helping its customers and the people they serve get the most out of their health care and benefits programs. Through exceptional service and innovative technology, Benefitfocus aims to be a safe set of hands for its customers – helping to manage the complexity of benefits administration while delivering an experience that engages people and unlocks the potential for better health and improved outcomes. Our mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Relations

Ana Perez

843-981-8898

pr@benefitfocus.com



Investor Relations

Doug Kuckelman

843-790-7460

doug.kuckelman@benefitfocus.com