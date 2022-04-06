Benessere Capital Acquisition : ECombustible Energy Receives $11.2 Million Strategic Investment in Connection with entry into a $500 Million Follow-On Contract with Pamesa Group for eCombustible's hydrogen-based fuel supply in Spain - Form 8-K

eCombustible Energy Receives $11.2 Million Strategic Investment in Connection with entry into a $500 Million Follow-On Contract with Pamesa Group for eCombustible's hydrogen-based fuel supply in Spain Contract Term is 10 Years MIAMI, FL - April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - eCombustible Energy LLC, an innovator and provider of customizable hydrogen-based fuel for thermal industrial applications, has received an $11.2 million strategic investment as well as signed a follow-on contract with Pamesa Grupo Empresarial, S.L. ("Pamesa"), one of Europe's largest ceramic tile producers, to increase the use of eCombustible fuel at their ceramic products factories in Spain. eCombustible Energy's contract with Pamesa has a term of 10 years and anticipated revenues of over $500 million. Pamesa Group is a Spanish industrial group dedicated to the design, manufacture and marketing of ceramic products, atomized clays, chemicals, and energy commercialization that meet its customers' needs, ensuring excellent quality, design and price. The Company sells its products in over 150 countries worldwide. Under the terms of the agreement, Pamesa is increasing a previous commercial order to replace natural gas consumption with the supply of eCombustible fuel from the company's patented fuel supply modules, and in conjunction has made a $11.2 million direct equity investment into eCombustible Energy. eCombustible is designed for large-scale, thermal combustion processes such as those used in mining operations, metals manufacturing, food and beverage production, hospitality services, chemical plants, cement production and all other heat-intensive processes like tile making. eCombustible Energy is building and will install, own, and operate its fuel production modules on site at customer locations under long-term fuel supply agreements. "Pamesa is one of the largest consumers of natural gas in Spain, and one of the top five in Europe, making their operations an ideal location to introduce our patented fuel supply modules in the region," said Jorge Arevalo, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of eCombustible Energy. "As one of the top five tile producers in the world, Pamesa has taken a leading role in its industry's efforts to adopt a clean energy alternative to manufacture ceramic products, at a competitive and predictable cost considering the volatile price of Natural Gas and market uncertainty." Pamesa is looking to meet the environmental requirements of the European Union, which has committed to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 55% by 2030. eCombustible expects fuel sales to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022. Pamesa Grupo Empresarial President Fernando Roig added: "Using alternative fuels to help our planet is important to Pamesa and our clients. We believe our investment and contract with eCombustible will help us reach our sustainability goals while continuing to provide excellent ceramic products at competitive prices." About Pamesa Group Pamesa Group has been dedicated to the design, manufacture, distribution and commercialization of ceramic wall and floor tiles since 1972. With digital technology now fully integrated in the firm, we provide ceramic tile solutions in a fusion of the most up-to-date and functional aesthetics to create environments that stand out for their exquisite quality, evoking the perfect balance between innovation and nature. For more information visit www.pamesa.com.

About eCombustible Founded in 2010 by Miami-based entrepreneur and investor Jorge Arevalo, eCombustible Energy offers a long-term fuel supply solution that is designed to provide the world's most fossil-fuel dependent industries with a fuel that is carbon-free, cost-competitive, and requires little to no modification to existing customer equipment. The efficacy of its hydrogen-based fuel, eCombustible, has been validated through testing and independent assessments by third-party engineering firms. For more information visit www.ecombustible.com. Forward-Looking Statements This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including (without limitation) statements regarding the potential benefits of the contract, the expectations of eCombustible Energy LLC (together with its subsidiaries and divisions, "eCombustible" or the "Company") regarding the potential value of the contract and its fuel and technology, the anticipated timing of commercial start, the belief that the project will help Pamesa meet some of its sustainability goals, eCombustible's expectations regarding the scope of the project, and the potential benefits and attributes of eCombustible's solution and technology. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result" and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication, including, but not limited to, the following factors: the risk that the proposed Business Combination (as defined below) may not be completed in a timely manner, or at all; the risk that the proposed Business Combination disrupts current plans and operations of eCombustible; changes in the energy markets in which eCombustible competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution or regulatory changes, or changes in domestic and global general economic conditions; the risk that eCombustible is not able to recognize revenue for its solutions or secure additional contracts that generate revenue; the risk of contract cancellation, amendment or decisions not to implement additional phases of projects; risks related to changes in fuel prices; the risk that eCombustible may not be able to execute its business strategy; risks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and response; costs related to the Business Combination and the failure to realize anticipated benefits of the Business Combination; risks related to competition in the markets in which eCombustible competes and intends to compete; risks related to the early stage of eCombustible's business and its technology; eCombustible's ability to obtain capital necessary in order to perform its services; costs associated with providing eCombustible fuel; risks related to market acceptance of eCombustible's solution; the ability of eCombustible's technology to perform as intended; and those factors that are or will be contained in the Registration Statement (as defined below) relating to the proposed Business Combination.

