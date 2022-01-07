Trump financier's SPAC avoids liquidation after shareholders come through

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp
, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) led by
former President Donald Trump's business partner Patrick
Orlando, secured enough votes from its shareholders on Friday to
avoid liquidation.
Benessere Capital extended its deadline of completing a
merger from January 7 to July 7 after 65% of shareholders voted
in a special meeting in favor of the move. It needed this
extension after announcing an $805 million deal in November to
merge with hydrogen fuel supplier eCombustible Energy Corp.
A vote to secure Benessere Capital shareholder approval to
merge with eCombustible has yet to be held. Shareholders
representing more than 1 million of the 14 million outstanding
shares in Benessere have so far voted to redeem them, the
company said at its special meeting of shareholders on Friday.
SPACs have often struggled to get retail investors to engage
in votes required to press on with their deals. This is because
many of them are not accustomed to participating in shareholder
meetings once they snap up a company's shares on trading apps
such as Robinhood.
When not enough Benessere Capital shareholders voted at an
earlier attempt this week, Orlando made a plea to them to
participate and hosted Q&A sessions on online forums such as
Reddit to spread the word.
Benessere Capital also asked proxy solicitor Morrow Sodali
to contact retail investors by mail and over the phone.
Another Orlando SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp
announced its plan to merge with Trump's new social
media company in October. A shareholder vote on that deal has
yet to be held.
(Reporting by Krystal Hu in Toronto; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)