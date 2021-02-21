Log in
BÉNÉTEAU

(BEN)
Beneteau : 210221 BENETEAU Information regarding a cyberattack

02/21/2021 | 02:52pm EST
Information regarding a cyberattack

During the night of February 18 to 19, Groupe Beneteau detected a malware intrusion affecting some of its servers. As a precautionary measure, all of the information systems were disconnected in order to prevent it from spreading.

Several production units, notably in France, will have to slow down or stop their production activities for a few days.

Accompanied by experts and the relevant authorities, the Group's teams are fully mobilized to address the consequences of this attack. Firstly, the deployment of a backup application and systems will enable activities to start up again securely, but in degraded mode. Alongside this, investigations will continue moving forward with a view to fully restoring all of the Group's systems.

At this stage, the impacts of this incident on EBIT are covered by the insurance policies put in place by the Group.

Groupe Beneteau's management team would like to thank its customers and suppliers for their understanding and support, as well as all of the Group's teams for their responsiveness and dedication.

Further information will be published on Thursday February 25 when the Group reports its revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020.

1

ABOUT GROUPE BENETEAU

As the boating industry's global market leader, Groupe

Beneteau, through its Boat Division's 12 brands, offers some 180 recreational boat models serving its customers' diverse navigational needs and uses, from sailing to motorboating, monohulls and catamarans.

Leading the European leisure homes market, the three brands from the Group's Housing division offer a comprehensive range of leisure homes, lodges and pods that combine eco-design with high standards of quality, comfort and practicality.

With its international industrial capabilities and global sales network, the Group employs 7,500 people, primarily in France, the US, Poland, Italy and China.

CONTACTS - GROUPE BENETEAU

INVESTORS AND PRESS CONTACT

SHAREHOLDER CONTACT

Mirna Cieniewicz

Yannick Coicaud-Thomas

m.cieniewicz@beneteau-group.com

y.coicaud-thomas@beneteau-group.com

Tel +33 (0)2 51 26 21 25

Address: 16 bd de la Mer - CS 43319

85803 Saint Gilles-Croix-de-Vie Cedex - France

www.beneteau-group.com

2

Disclaimer

Bénéteau SA published this content on 21 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
