Beneteau : 220530 BENETEAU Transactions sur actions propres

Information du 30/05/2022
BENETEAU S.A.
Société Anonyme au capital de 8 278 984 €uros
Siège social : Les Embruns - 16 Bd de la Mer - 85803 ST GILLES CROIX DE VIE
R.C.S. La Roche sur Yon B 487 080 194
Communication des transactions sur actions propres
Présentation agrégée par jour et par marché
|
|
|
Code identifiant
|
Volume total
|
Prix pondéré
|
|
Nom de
|
Jour de la
|
journalier
|
moyen journalier
|
|
de l'instrument
|
Marché
|
l'émetteur
|
transaction
|
financier
|
(en nombre
|
d'acquisition
|
|
|
|
d'actions)
|
des actions
|
|
|
|
|
|
BENETEAU
|
23/05/2022
|
FR0000035164
|
17 000
|
11,520 €
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BENETEAU
|
24/05/2022
|
FR0000035164
|
19 000
|
11,650 €
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BENETEAU
|
25/05/2022
|
FR0000035164
|
18 000
|
11,430 €
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BENETEAU
|
26/05/2022
|
FR0000035164
|
15 000
|
11,650 €
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BENETEAU
|
27/05/2022
|
FR0000035164
|
15 000
|
11,880 €
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
