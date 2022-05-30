Log in
BÉNÉTEAU : 220530 BENETEAU Transactions sur actions propres
PU
05/11BÉNÉTEAU : 1st quarter earnings
CO
05/02
Beneteau : 220530 BENETEAU Transactions sur actions propres

05/30/2022
Information du 30/05/2022

BENETEAU S.A.

Société Anonyme au capital de 8 278 984 €uros

Siège social : Les Embruns - 16 Bd de la Mer - 85803 ST GILLES CROIX DE VIE

R.C.S. La Roche sur Yon B 487 080 194

---------------

Communication des transactions sur actions propres

Présentation agrégée par jour et par marché

Code identifiant

Volume total

Prix pondéré

Nom de

Jour de la

journalier

moyen journalier

de l'instrument

Marché

l'émetteur

transaction

financier

(en nombre

d'acquisition

d'actions)

des actions

BENETEAU

23/05/2022

FR0000035164

17 000

11,520 €

XPAR

BENETEAU

24/05/2022

FR0000035164

19 000

11,650 €

XPAR

BENETEAU

25/05/2022

FR0000035164

18 000

11,430 €

XPAR

BENETEAU

26/05/2022

FR0000035164

15 000

11,650 €

XPAR

BENETEAU

27/05/2022

FR0000035164

15 000

11,880 €

XPAR

---------------

Disclaimer

Bénéteau SA published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 19:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
