231120 BENETEAU Transactions sur actions propres

20 Nov 2023 15:42 CET

Subscribe
Issuer

BENETEAU

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

Appendix

Source

BENETEAU

Provider

Les Echos

Company Name

BENETEAU

ISIN

FR0000035164

Symbol

BEN

Market

Euronext

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bénéteau SA published this content on 20 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2023 14:53:05 UTC.