Bénéteau is among the world leaders in designing, producing and selling of leisure craft. The group also produces and markets recreational mobile homes. Net sales break down by product family as follows: - boats (82.9%): sail boats (No. 1 worldwide) and motor boats (Bénéteau, Jeanneau and Prestige brands), yachts (CNB, Prestige Yachts, Monte Carlo Yachts), catamarans (Lagoon), fishing boats (Bénéteau Pêche) and service boats; - recreational mobile homes (17.1%): O'Hara, IRM and Coco Sweet brands. The group also offers mobile home rentals. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (25.7%), Europe (35.9%), Americas (28.9%) and other (9.5%).

Sector Recreational Products