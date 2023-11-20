231120 BENETEAU Transactions sur actions propres
20 Nov 2023 15:42 CET
Subscribe
Issuer
BENETEAU
See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo
Appendix
Source
BENETEAU
Provider
Les Echos
Company Name
BENETEAU
ISIN
FR0000035164
Symbol
BEN
Market
Euronext
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Bénéteau SA published this content on 20 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2023 14:53:05 UTC.