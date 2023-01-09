Beneteau : Appointments to the head of the Boat Division's Brands

The management of all the Brands and Communication of the Groupe Beneteau was entrusted to Yann Masselot in July 2022. Yann Masselot joined the Beneteau boatyard in 1992 and worked in sales in the UK then France. In 2000, he was appointed to head up commercial operations for LAGOON and enabling the brand to establish itself as the world leader for catamaran cruisers from 2003. He had been appointed CEO of Construction Navale Bordeaux between 2018 and 2020. He had taken over the management of the BENETEAU brand in October 2020.

The BENETEAU brand has been managed by Jean-François Lair since January 1, 2023. Jean-François joined the BENETEAU brand in 2005. He successively held the positions of Sales Manager, Export Director then Beneteau America President. He was most recently EMEA Director of LAGOON. « Jean-François was a very natural choice. His appointment will ensure the continuity in the deployment of the strategy and values of the BENETEAU brand. » confides Yann Masselot.