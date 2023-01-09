Advanced search
    BEN   FR0000035164

BÉNÉTEAU

(BEN)
06:23 2023-01-09 am EST
14.64 EUR   +1.53%
06:09aBeneteau : Appointments to the head of the Boat Division's Brands
PU
2022PUMP / DUMP #54 : This week's gainers and losers
MS
2022The revival in interest should continue
MS
Beneteau : Appointments to the head of the Boat Division's Brands

01/09/2023 | 06:09am EST
Saint-Gilles-Croix-de-Vie, France, January 9, 2023
Appointments to the head of the Boat Division's Brands

As part of the Let's Go Beyond! plan and the structuring of the House of Brands, the Groupe Beneteau announces the appointments of Yann Masselot as Chief Brands and Communication Officer for the Boat division and Jean-François Lair as Director of BENETEAU brand.

Yann Masselot, Chief Brands and Communication Officer for the Boat Division

The management of all the Brands and Communication of the Groupe Beneteau was entrusted to Yann Masselot in July 2022. Yann Masselot joined the Beneteau boatyard in 1992 and worked in sales in the UK then France. In 2000, he was appointed to head up commercial operations for LAGOON and enabling the brand to establish itself as the world leader for catamaran cruisers from 2003. He had been appointed CEO of Construction Navale Bordeaux between 2018 and 2020. He had taken over the management of the BENETEAU brand in October 2020.

Jean-François Lair, Director of BENETEAU brand

The BENETEAU brand has been managed by Jean-François Lair since January 1, 2023. Jean-François joined the BENETEAU brand in 2005. He successively held the positions of Sales Manager, Export Director then Beneteau America President. He was most recently EMEA Director of LAGOON. « Jean-François was a very natural choice. His appointment will ensure the continuity in the deployment of the strategy and values of the BENETEAU brand. » confides Yann Masselot.

To secure its communication, contents are certified on the blockchain using Wiztrust
Management & experts linked
Yann Masselot

Chief Brands & communication officer

Yann Masselot is BENETEAU Brand Director since October 2020.

He joined the Beneteau shipyard in 1992 and worked successively...

Jean-François LAIR

Jean-François joined the BENETEAU brand in 2005. He successively held the positions of Sales Manager, Export Director then Beneteau America President....

Assets
230109 BENETEAU PressRelease Appointments_Brands EN.pdf

January 9, 2023

Appointment
Groupe Beneteau
Beneteau
Boating
To secure its communication, contents are certified on the blockchain using Wiztrust
230109 BENETEAU CP Nominations_Marques-FR.pdf

January 9, 2023

Appointment
Groupe Beneteau
Beneteau
Boating
To secure its communication, contents are certified on the blockchain using Wiztrust
Organizations_Brands-Boat-Division_Groupe_Beneteau_2023.jpg

January 9, 2023

Appointment
Groupe Beneteau
Beneteau
Boating
To secure its communication, contents are certified on the blockchain using Wiztrust
Yann Masselot.jpg

January 5, 2023

To secure its communication, contents are certified on the blockchain using Wiztrust
Jean-Francois Lair.jpg

January 6, 2023

To secure its communication, contents are certified on the blockchain using Wiztrust
Contact

Barbara Bidan

Director of Internal and External Corporate Communications

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bénéteau SA published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 11:08:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
