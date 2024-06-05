- Home
- Catherine Pourre appointed Chairwoman of the Board of Groupe Beneteau
Saint-Gilles-Croix-de-Vie, June 4, 2024.
Groupe Beneteau's Annual General Meeting was held this day in the presence of its shareholders. Following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected Catherine POURRE as Chairwoman of the Board of Groupe Beneteau.
The Annual General Meeting of BENETEAU SA was held on June 4, 2024: all resolutions were adopted by the shareholders. Following the AGM, the Board of Directors elected Mrs Catherine POURRE as Chairwoman of the Board, and re-elected Mr Louis-Claude ROUX as Vice-Chairman.
Mrs Catherine POURRE, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, declared:
"I would like to thank the Board of Directors for the confidence they have shown in me, and I would like to pay tribute to the work carried out by Yves LYON-CAEN over the last twenty years. I am very honored to take up this position at a time when Groupe Beneteau is celebrating its 140th anniversary. A family-run shipyard that has become a world leader, Groupe Beneteau has everything it takes to continue writing the history of yachting."
The Board of Directors also renewed the chairmanships of the various Specialized Committees:
Chairman of the Strategic Committee: Louis-Claude ROUX
Chairman of the CSR Committee: Sébastien MOYNOT
Chairwoman of the Audit and Risks Committee: Catherine POURRE
Chairwoman of the Compensation, Appointments and Governance Committee: Marie-Hélène DICK
Biography of Catherine POURRE
A member of Groupe Beneteau's Governance bodies since 2014, Catherine POURRE is also Chairwoman of its Audit Committee.
Catherine POURRE began her career with PriceWaterhouseCoopers, where she was a Partner from 1989 to 1999, then served as Executive Director of Cap Gemini Ernst & Young from 1999 to 2002. In 2002, Catherine POURRE joined the Unibail-Rodamco Group as Executive Vice-President in charge of Finance and Central Functions, then from 2007 to 2013 as a member of the Management Board of Unibail-Rodamco SE.
Catherine POURRE is currently a member of the Board of Directors of SEB SA and Chairwoman of its Audit Committee. She is also a member of the Supervisory Board of Unibail Roadamco Westfield NV and Chairwoman of its Nominations, Remuneration and Governance Committee.
A Chevalier de l'Ordre du Mérite, Catherine POURRE was also made a Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur in 2013.
Catherine POURRE is a graduate of ESSEC business school, holds a law degree from the Université Catholique de Paris and is a qualified chartered accountant.
June 4, 2024
June 5, 2024
Yannick Coicaud-Thomas
Attachments
