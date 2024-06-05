The Annual General Meeting of BENETEAU SA was held on June 4, 2024: all resolutions were adopted by the shareholders. Following the AGM, the Board of Directors elected Mrs Catherine POURRE as Chairwoman of the Board, and re-elected Mr Louis-Claude ROUX as Vice-Chairman.

Mrs Catherine POURRE, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, declared:

"I would like to thank the Board of Directors for the confidence they have shown in me, and I would like to pay tribute to the work carried out by Yves LYON-CAEN over the last twenty years. I am very honored to take up this position at a time when Groupe Beneteau is celebrating its 140th anniversary. A family-run shipyard that has become a world leader, Groupe Beneteau has everything it takes to continue writing the history of yachting."

The Board of Directors also renewed the chairmanships of the various Specialized Committees:

Chairman of the Strategic Committee: Louis-Claude ROUX

Chairman of the CSR Committee: Sébastien MOYNOT

Chairwoman of the Audit and Risks Committee: Catherine POURRE

Chairwoman of the Compensation, Appointments and Governance Committee: Marie-Hélène DICK

Biography of Catherine POURRE

A member of Groupe Beneteau's Governance bodies since 2014, Catherine POURRE is also Chairwoman of its Audit Committee.

Catherine POURRE began her career with PriceWaterhouseCoopers, where she was a Partner from 1989 to 1999, then served as Executive Director of Cap Gemini Ernst & Young from 1999 to 2002. In 2002, Catherine POURRE joined the Unibail-Rodamco Group as Executive Vice-President in charge of Finance and Central Functions, then from 2007 to 2013 as a member of the Management Board of Unibail-Rodamco SE.

Catherine POURRE is currently a member of the Board of Directors of SEB SA and Chairwoman of its Audit Committee. She is also a member of the Supervisory Board of Unibail Roadamco Westfield NV and Chairwoman of its Nominations, Remuneration and Governance Committee.

A Chevalier de l'Ordre du Mérite, Catherine POURRE was also made a Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur in 2013.

Catherine POURRE is a graduate of ESSEC business school, holds a law degree from the Université Catholique de Paris and is a qualified chartered accountant.