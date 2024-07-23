BÉNÉTEAU : Oddo BHF downgrades its rating and reduces its target

July 23, 2024 at 04:07 am EDT Share

Oddo BHF downgrades its rating on Bénéteau from 'outperform' to 'neutral', with a price target lowered from 14 to 11.5 euros.



Last night, Bénéteau published half-year sales down 31.5%, to €556.6 million, rather close to Oddo BHF's expectations (€566.5 million), despite an impact of around €80 million due to distributors' desire to reduce their inventories.



In an unfavorable economic climate, sales for 2024 are expected to come in at around €1 bn, significantly below our estimates and those of the consensus (€1.1 bn), given weaker-than-estimated activity", says the analyst.



Oddo BHF has lowered its 2025 EPS estimates by -34% and considers the valuation (EV/ROC 2025e: 7.8x) to be "relatively coherent".



Finally, the broker points out that the French competition authority's opinion on the proposed sale of the Habitat business to Trigano is expected in the second half of the year.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as decision-making aids for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.