Bénéteau    BEN   FR0000035164

BÉNÉTEAU

(BEN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Beneteau : YACHTING Live, 3 fully digital days to discover boating

12/17/2020 | 09:19am EST
'YACHTING Live is a premiere on the French market: 100% online, 3 days dedicated to boating in all its forms together with the leaders of sailing and motor boats Beneteau, Jeanneau and Lagoon, and the new Excess catamaran brand' explains Gianguido Girotti, Deputy Managing Director, in charge of brand and product strategy.

Go to www.yachting.live now to register and find the boat of your dreams

On board monohull sailboats, catamarans, outboard or inboard motorboats, for cruising, day trips or regatta projects, our brands BENETEAU, EXCESS, JEANNEAU and LAGOON invite you to visit www.yachting.live to register free of charge and discover their boat ranges and 2021 new models from 15 to 17 January 2021.

During 3 days of YACHTING Live, you will meet and talk with the product marketing teams, the sales teams and the French dealers. The programme comprises live events and webinars to discover new models in total immersion, as well as expert talks about trends and innovations in boating.

Throughout the event, the product experts, our financing partner SGB Finance and the dealers will be there to answer all your questions and enable you to refine your boating project for 2021.

'After the success of our private events this autumn, we all are very impatient to meet again in January the boating lovers and meet future boaters. What a prefect way to start the new year with meetings, exchanges and exclusive offers' concludes Gianguido Girotti.

Registrations are now open on YACHTING Live (the whole event is held in French only)

Disclaimer

Bénéteau SA published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 14:18:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 1 120 M 1 371 M 1 371 M
Net income 2020 14,6 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
Net cash 2020 42,5 M 52,1 M 52,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 58,7x
Yield 2020 0,79%
Capitalization 787 M 959 M 964 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 8 361
Free-Float 44,3%
Chart BÉNÉTEAU
Duration : Period :
Bénéteau Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BÉNÉTEAU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,00 €
Last Close Price 9,64 €
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target -6,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jérôme de Metz Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Bruno Thivoyon Group Chief Financial Officer
Annette Roux Member-Supervisory Board
Yves Lyon-Caen Group Member-Supervisory Board
Yvon Bénéteau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BÉNÉTEAU-10.99%959
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.371.83%39 199
SHIMANO INC.35.26%21 511
POOL CORPORATION64.23%14 174
YAMAHA CORPORATION-4.61%9 844
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.111.76%6 414
