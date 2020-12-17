Beneteau : YACHTING Live, 3 fully digital days to discover boating

'YACHTING Live is a premiere on the French market: 100% online, 3 days dedicated to boating in all its forms together with the leaders of sailing and motor boats Beneteau, Jeanneau and Lagoon, and the new Excess catamaran brand' explains Gianguido Girotti, Deputy Managing Director, in charge of brand and product strategy.

Go to www.yachting.live now to register and find the boat of your dreams

On board monohull sailboats, catamarans, outboard or inboard motorboats, for cruising, day trips or regatta projects, our brands BENETEAU, EXCESS, JEANNEAU and LAGOON invite you to visit www.yachting.live to register free of charge and discover their boat ranges and 2021 new models from 15 to 17 January 2021.

During 3 days of YACHTING Live, you will meet and talk with the product marketing teams, the sales teams and the French dealers. The programme comprises live events and webinars to discover new models in total immersion, as well as expert talks about trends and innovations in boating.

Throughout the event, the product experts, our financing partner SGB Finance and the dealers will be there to answer all your questions and enable you to refine your boating project for 2021.

'After the success of our private events this autumn, we all are very impatient to meet again in January the boating lovers and meet future boaters. What a prefect way to start the new year with meetings, exchanges and exclusive offers' concludes Gianguido Girotti.

Registrations are now open on YACHTING Live (the whole event is held in French only)