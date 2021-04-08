Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Bénéteau    BEN   FR0000035164

BÉNÉTEAU

(BEN)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 04/08 11:35:05 am
11.86 EUR   -0.84%
12:06pBENETEAU  : CNB yacht builders sold to Solaris
PU
03/29APPOINTMENT : Martin Schemkes, DELPHIA Brand Director
PU
03/24BENETEAU  : Gender Equality Index 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Beneteau : CNB yacht builders sold to Solaris

04/08/2021 | 12:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In line with the Let's Go Beyond! strategic plan, which notably aims to realign the Boat offering around eight global strategic brands in order to benefit from stronger commercial and operational dynamics, Groupe Beneteau is announcing that it signed an agreement with the Italian yard Solaris on April 2, 2021 to sell the CNB Yacht Builders brand.

By joining Solaris, CNB Yacht Builders' future will be developed within a smaller, more responsive structure, adapted to the demands of this exclusive market. Its facilities are calibrated for producing small series with high levels of customization and quality for each boat.

Vincent Arnaud, CNB Yachts Brand Director, will pursue his career with CNB Yachts alongside Solaris. This will enable CNB Yachts owners to continue to enjoy support from Vincent and Solaris. A transition period will run through to 2022 with a view to supporting future deliveries and enabling Solaris to gradually integrate production.

The yachts currently being built and the CNB 66 and CNB 76 models sold in 2021 will continue to be produced in Monfalcone at the Groupe Beneteau site. These yachts will continue to benefit from the same conditions as the other CNB units already delivered.

From 2022, CNB 66 and CNB 76 production will gradually transition to the Solaris site, which is around 20 km from Monfalcone.

This operation will not have any impact on the jobs previously linked to designing and building the CNB Yachts units within Groupe Beneteau. In both Bordeaux and Monfalcone (Italy), these employees will continue with their missions on the other boat models offered by Groupe Beneteau's brands.

Disclaimer

Bénéteau SA published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 16:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BÉNÉTEAU
12:06pBENETEAU  : CNB yacht builders sold to Solaris
PU
03/29APPOINTMENT : Martin Schemkes, DELPHIA Brand Director
PU
03/24BENETEAU  : Gender Equality Index 2021
PU
03/17BENETEAU  : 210317 BENETEAU Presentation 2019-20 Earnings_2021 Forecast
PU
03/17BENETEAU  : 210317 BENETEAU 2019-20 Earnings_2021 Forecast
PU
03/17BENETEAU  : 2019-20 earnings & FY 2021 growth forecast
PU
03/17BÉNÉTEAU  : Press Release
CO
02/25BÉNÉTEAU  : 4th quarter earnings
CO
02/24BENETEAU  : Production activities gradually starting up again
PU
02/24BENETEAU  : 2019-20 16-month revenues
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 344 M 1 601 M 1 601 M
Net income 2020 -72,3 M -86,1 M -86,1 M
Net cash 2020 79,0 M 94,1 M 94,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 977 M 1 162 M 1 163 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 8 361
Free-Float 44,3%
Chart BÉNÉTEAU
Duration : Period :
Bénéteau Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BÉNÉTEAU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 13,65 €
Last Close Price 11,96 €
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jérôme de Metz Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Bruno Thivoyon Group Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Pierre Goudant Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Catherine Pourre Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Claude Brignon Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BÉNÉTEAU26.36%1 162
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-24.07%33 927
SHIMANO INC.7.06%21 791
POOL CORPORATION-4.26%14 322
YAMAHA CORPORATION2.97%10 017
POLARIS INC.44.43%8 431
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ