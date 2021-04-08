Beneteau : CNB yacht builders sold to Solaris

In line with the Let's Go Beyond! strategic plan, which notably aims to realign the Boat offering around eight global strategic brands in order to benefit from stronger commercial and operational dynamics, Groupe Beneteau is announcing that it signed an agreement with the Italian yard Solaris on April 2, 2021 to sell the CNB Yacht Builders brand.

By joining Solaris, CNB Yacht Builders' future will be developed within a smaller, more responsive structure, adapted to the demands of this exclusive market. Its facilities are calibrated for producing small series with high levels of customization and quality for each boat.

Vincent Arnaud, CNB Yachts Brand Director, will pursue his career with CNB Yachts alongside Solaris. This will enable CNB Yachts owners to continue to enjoy support from Vincent and Solaris. A transition period will run through to 2022 with a view to supporting future deliveries and enabling Solaris to gradually integrate production.

The yachts currently being built and the CNB 66 and CNB 76 models sold in 2021 will continue to be produced in Monfalcone at the Groupe Beneteau site. These yachts will continue to benefit from the same conditions as the other CNB units already delivered.

From 2022, CNB 66 and CNB 76 production will gradually transition to the Solaris site, which is around 20 km from Monfalcone.

This operation will not have any impact on the jobs previously linked to designing and building the CNB Yachts units within Groupe Beneteau. In both Bordeaux and Monfalcone (Italy), these employees will continue with their missions on the other boat models offered by Groupe Beneteau's brands.