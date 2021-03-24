Beneteau : Gender Equality Index 2021

The Gender Equality Index measures wage gaps between women and men to end the unjustified pay gaps between women and men in France.

The five indicators used by the French Government to construct the index and their respective weighting are:

the pay gap

the difference in the distribution of pay increases

the spread of promotions

the percentage of employees receiving a pay increase on their return from maternity leave

the number of women and men in the company top 10 wages

The results obtained for each of these 5 indicators per subsidiary will be released on this webpage by June 1st, 2021.