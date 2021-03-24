Log in
Bénéteau

BÉNÉTEAU

(BEN)
03/24
11.6 EUR   -3.33%
Beneteau : Gender Equality Index 2021

03/24/2021 | 02:07pm EDT
The Gender Equality Index measures wage gaps between women and men to end the unjustified pay gaps between women and men in France.

The five indicators used by the French Government to construct the index and their respective weighting are:

  • the pay gap
  • the difference in the distribution of pay increases
  • the spread of promotions
  • the percentage of employees receiving a pay increase on their return from maternity leave
  • the number of women and men in the company top 10 wages

The results obtained for each of these 5 indicators per subsidiary will be released on this webpage by June 1st, 2021.

Disclaimer

Bénéteau SA published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 18:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
