Beneteau : Gender Equality Index 2021

The Gender Equality Index measures wage gaps between women and men to end the unjustified pay gaps between women and men in France.
The five indicators used by the French Government to construct the index and their respective weighting are:
the pay gap
the difference in the distribution of pay increases
the spread of promotions
the percentage of employees receiving a pay increase on their return from maternity leave
the number of women and men in the company top 10 wages
The results obtained for each of these 5 indicators per subsidiary will be released on this webpage by June 1st, 2021.
