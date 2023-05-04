BenevolentAI : Benevolent AI, - Result of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Financials GBP USD Sales 2023 24,9 M 31,3 M 31,3 M Net income 2023 -62,6 M -78,6 M -78,6 M Net Debt 2023 76,0 M 95,4 M 95,4 M P/E ratio 2023 -3,65x Yield 2023 - Capitalization 204 M 256 M 256 M EV / Sales 2023 11,2x EV / Sales 2024 5,47x Nbr of Employees 371 Free-Float 57,1% Chart BENEVOLENTAI Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends BENEVOLENTAI Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 5 Last Close Price 173,60 GBX Average target price 423,94 GBX Spread / Average Target 144% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Francois Nader Chairman Jean Raby Independent Non-Executive Director Nigel Shadbolt Independent Non-Executive Director Olivier Brandicourt Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) BENEVOLENTAI -43.71% 256 MODERNA, INC. -27.55% 50 192 LONZA GROUP AG 28.45% 48 755 SEAGEN INC. 54.52% 37 235 IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. -8.72% 34 701 ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. -16.26% 24 783