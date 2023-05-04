Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. BenevolentAI
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAI   LU2355630455

BENEVOLENTAI

(BAI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  09:01:02 2023-05-04 am EDT
1.970 EUR    0.00%
12:13pBenevolentai : Benevolent AI, - Result of 2023 Annual General Meeting
PU
11:43aBenevolentai : Result of Annual General Meeting
PU
10:33aBenevolentai : Press release Result of Annual General Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BenevolentAI : Benevolent AI, - Result of 2023 Annual General Meeting

05/04/2023 | 12:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Benevolent AI
Benevolent AI

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date04 may 2023 - 16:38
Statutory nameBenevolent AI
TitleResult of 2023 Annual General Meeting
Previous result

Attachments

Disclaimer

BenevolentAi SA published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 16:12:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 24,9 M 31,3 M 31,3 M
Net income 2023 -62,6 M -78,6 M -78,6 M
Net Debt 2023 76,0 M 95,4 M 95,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 -3,65x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 204 M 256 M 256 M
EV / Sales 2023 11,2x
EV / Sales 2024 5,47x
Nbr of Employees 371
Free-Float 57,1%
Chart BENEVOLENTAI
Duration : Period :
BenevolentAI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BENEVOLENTAI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 173,60 GBX
Average target price 423,94 GBX
Spread / Average Target 144%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francois Nader Chairman
Jean Raby Independent Non-Executive Director
Nigel Shadbolt Independent Non-Executive Director
Olivier Brandicourt Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BENEVOLENTAI-43.71%256
MODERNA, INC.-27.55%50 192
LONZA GROUP AG28.45%48 755
SEAGEN INC.54.52%37 235
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-8.72%34 701
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-16.26%24 783
