BenevolentAI : Managers' transactions - EN

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1. a)Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name
Dr. Ann Jacqueline Hunter
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
member of the board of directors
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
BenevolentAI
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2221003P54KEDC3P4Z33
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Class A shares
|
Identification code
|
LU2355630455
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Subscription
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
EUR 9.90
|
192,465
|
d)
|
Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price
|
192,465
|
EUR 1,905,403.50
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
22.04.2022
|
f)
|
Place of transaction
|
outside of trading venue
Date and signature_______________________________
Jackie Hunter 28/04/2022
Disclaimer
Odyssey Acquisition SA published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 14:02:07 UTC.