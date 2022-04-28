BenevolentAI : Managers' transactions - EN

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. a)Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name

Dr. Ann Jacqueline Hunter

2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status member of the board of directors b) Initial notification/Amendment initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BenevolentAI b) LEI 2221003P54KEDC3P4Z33

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Class A shares Identification code LU2355630455 b) Nature of the transaction Subscription c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) EUR 9.90 192,465 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 192,465 EUR 1,905,403.50 e) Date of the transaction 22.04.2022 f) Place of transaction outside of trading venue

Date and signature_______________________________

Jackie Hunter 28/04/2022