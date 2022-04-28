Log in
    BAI   LU2355630455

BENEVOLENTAI

(BAI)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04/28 09:23:09 am EDT
9.900 EUR   +0.51%
10:07aBENEVOLENTAI : Managers' transactions - EN
PU
05:36aBENEVOLENTAI : Managers' transactions
PU
04/27BENEVOLENTAI : Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares - EN
PU
BenevolentAI : Managers' transactions - EN

04/28/2022 | 10:07am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. a)Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name

Dr. Ann Jacqueline Hunter

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

member of the board of directors

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BenevolentAI

b)

LEI

2221003P54KEDC3P4Z33

4.

Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Class A shares

Identification code

LU2355630455

b)

Nature of the transaction

Subscription

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

EUR 9.90

192,465

d)

Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price

192,465

EUR 1,905,403.50

e)

Date of the transaction

22.04.2022

f)

Place of transaction

outside of trading venue

Date and signature_______________________________

Jackie Hunter 28/04/2022

Disclaimer

Odyssey Acquisition SA published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 14:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
