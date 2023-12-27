Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial

responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) / person

closely associated with them (PCA)

a)

Name

Dr. Francois Nader

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chair of the Board and Acting CEO

b)

Initial notification/

Initial notification

Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BenevolentAI S.A.

b)

LEI

2221003P54KEDC3P4Z33

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s)

has been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument,

Ordinary shares

type of instrument

Identification code

ISIN: LU2355630455

b)

Nature of the

Acquisition of shares

transaction

c)

Price(s) and

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

EUR 0.5494

9,065

d)

Aggregated

N/A

information

Aggregated volume

Price

e)

Date of the

21 December 2023

transaction

f)

Place of the

Euronext Amsterdam

transaction

