Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial
responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) / person
closely associated with them (PCA)
a)
Name
Jean Raby
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification/
Initial notification
Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BenevolentAI S.A.
b)
LEI
2221003P54KEDC3P4Z33
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s)
has been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument,
Ordinary shares
type of instrument
Identification code
ISIN: LU2355630455
b)
Nature of the
Acquisition of shares
transaction
c)
Price(s) and
Price(s)
Volume(s)
volume(s)
EUR 0.4996
6,609
d)
Aggregated
N/A
information
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the
20 December 2023
transaction
f)
Place of the
Euronext Amsterdam
transaction
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
BenevolentAi SA published this content on 27 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2023 09:54:03 UTC.