    BAI   LU2355630455

BENEVOLENTAI

(BAI)
09:01:02 2023-05-04 am EDT
1.970 EUR    0.00%
10:33aBenevolentai : Press release Result of Annual General Meeting
PU
04/20Schroders Capital Global Innovation confirms name change
AN
04/17BATM reports Edgility progress, Rambler starts sale
AN
BenevolentAI : Press release Result of Annual General Meeting

05/04/2023 | 10:33am EDT
BenevolentAI

Result of Annual General Meeting

London, UK, 4 May 2023: BenevolentAI ("BenevolentAI" or the "Company") (Euronext Amsterdam: BAI), a leading, clinical-stageAI-enabled drug discovery and development company, announces that at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on 4 May 2023, all resolutions were duly passed.

The voting results will shortly be made available on the Company's website (www.benevolent.com/investors/general-meetings/), where the full documentation regarding the AGM can also be found.

Enquiries:

Investors:

Fleur Wood - VP Investor Relations fleur.wood@benevolent.ai investors@benevolent.ai

T: +44(0) 203 781 9360

Company Secretary:

Judit Molnar - Deputy Company Secretary cosec@benevolent.ai

T: +44(0) 203 781 9360

About BenevolentAI

BenevolentAI (AMS: BAI) is a leading, clinical-stageAI-enabled drug discovery and development company listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange. Through the combined capabilities of this AI platform, its scientific expertise, and wet-lab facilities, BenevolentAI is well-positioned to deliver novel drug candidates with a higher probability of clinical success than those developed using traditional methods. The Benevolent Platform™ powers the Company's in-house drug pipeline and supports successful collaborations with AstraZeneca, as well as leading research and charitable institutions. BenevolentAI is headquartered in London, with a research facility in Cambridge (UK) and a further office in New York.

Disclaimer

BenevolentAi SA published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 14:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 24,9 M 31,3 M 31,3 M
Net income 2023 -62,6 M -78,6 M -78,6 M
Net Debt 2023 76,0 M 95,4 M 95,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 -3,65x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 204 M 256 M 256 M
EV / Sales 2023 11,2x
EV / Sales 2024 5,47x
Nbr of Employees 371
Free-Float 57,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 173,60 GBX
Average target price 423,94 GBX
Spread / Average Target 144%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francois Nader Chairman
Jean Raby Independent Non-Executive Director
Nigel Shadbolt Independent Non-Executive Director
Olivier Brandicourt Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BENEVOLENTAI-43.71%256
MODERNA, INC.-27.55%50 192
LONZA GROUP AG28.45%48 755
SEAGEN INC.54.52%37 235
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-8.72%34 701
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-16.26%24 783
