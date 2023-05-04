BenevolentAI : Press release Result of Annual General Meeting

BenevolentAI
Result of Annual General Meeting
London, UK, 4 May 2023: BenevolentAI ("BenevolentAI" or the "Company") (Euronext Amsterdam: BAI), a leading, clinical-stageAI-enabled drug discovery and development company, announces that at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on 4 May 2023, all resolutions were duly passed.
The voting results will shortly be made available on the Company's website (www.benevolent.com/investors/general-meetings/), where the full documentation regarding the AGM can also be found.
Enquiries:
Investors:
Fleur Wood - VP Investor Relations fleur.wood@benevolent.ai investors@benevolent.ai
T: +44(0) 203 781 9360
Company Secretary:
Judit Molnar - Deputy Company Secretary cosec@benevolent.ai
T: +44(0) 203 781 9360
About BenevolentAI
BenevolentAI (AMS: BAI) is a leading, clinical-stageAI-enabled drug discovery and development company listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange. Through the combined capabilities of this AI platform, its scientific expertise, and wet-lab facilities, BenevolentAI is well-positioned to deliver novel drug candidates with a higher probability of clinical success than those developed using traditional methods. The Benevolent Platform™ powers the Company's in-house drug pipeline and supports successful collaborations with AstraZeneca, as well as leading research and charitable institutions. BenevolentAI is headquartered in London, with a research facility in Cambridge (UK) and a further office in New York.
