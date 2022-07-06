· PRESS RELEASE

BenevolentAI appoints GSK drug discovery veteran Dr Nicola Richmond as Vice President of AI

London, 06, July 2022, BenevolentAI ("BenevolentAI" or the "Company")

​(Euronext Amsterdam: BAI), a leading clinical-stage AI drug discovery company, today announces that Dr Nicola Richmond has joined BenevolentAI as Vice President of Artifcial Intelligence. She will be responsible for spearheading the Company's AI strategy and working to ensure BenevolentAI maintains its leading position in AI-enabled drug discovery.

Nicola joins BenevolentAI's product and technology leadership team, reporting to Chief Technology Offcer Dr Daniel Neil. She brings a wealth of experience in developing innovative ways of leveraging data to advance drug discovery and development. Previously, she spent 18 years at GSK, where she held a number of leadership roles and was responsible for developing methodologies for maximising the value of high-throughput,high-content screening data, leading early small molecule drug discovery programmes and building the GSK.ai Fellowship Programme.

Daniel Neil, CTO said: "We are thrilled to welcome Nicola to the BenevolentAI team. Nicola brings with her a rare combination of leadership, technical and strategy skills that cut across AI and drug discovery. She will be pivotal in enabling the Company to explore new frontiers for where we can apply AI to early-stage drug discovery and helping to consolidate BenevolentAI's position at the forefront of this rapidly evolving feld."

Dr Nicola Richmond, VP of AI said: "I am fascinated by how data and AI can help empower scientists to understand human biology in previously unimaginable ways, and believe we have only just seen the beginning of how these new technologies can transform conventional drug discovery and development. I look forward to working with BenevolentAI's world-class team to take the Company's technology to the next level and realise their mission of uniting human and machine intelligence to discover life-changing drugs".

Prior to working at GSK, Nicola worked in chemoinformatics in the Statistics and Modelling Group at Unilever R&D, and later completed a postdoc with Prof. Peter Willett at the University of Sheffeld, where she worked on developing novel techniques for a range of important chemoinformatics applications. Nicola has a BSc in Mathematics, an MSc in Computer Science from the University of Edinburgh, and a PhD in Pure Mathematics from the University of Leeds.