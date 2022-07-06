Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. BenevolentAI
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAI   LU2355630455

BENEVOLENTAI

(BAI)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:00 2022-07-01 am EDT
7.500 EUR   -6.25%
04:54aBENEVOLENTAI : appoints GSK drug discovery veteran Dr Nicola Richmond as Vice President of AI
PU
06/30BENEVOLENTAI : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - Results of Annual General Meeting - EN
PU
06/30BENEVOLENTAI : Press Release
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BenevolentAI : appoints GSK drug discovery veteran Dr Nicola Richmond as Vice President of AI

07/06/2022 | 04:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

· PRESS RELEASE

BenevolentAI appoints GSK drug discovery veteran Dr Nicola Richmond as Vice President of AI

London, 06, July 2022, BenevolentAI ("BenevolentAI" or the "Company")

​(Euronext Amsterdam: BAI), a leading clinical-stage AI drug discovery company, today announces that Dr Nicola Richmond has joined BenevolentAI as Vice President of Artifcial Intelligence. She will be responsible for spearheading the Company's AI strategy and working to ensure BenevolentAI maintains its leading position in AI-enabled drug discovery.

Nicola joins BenevolentAI's product and technology leadership team, reporting to Chief Technology Offcer Dr Daniel Neil. She brings a wealth of experience in developing innovative ways of leveraging data to advance drug discovery and development. Previously, she spent 18 years at GSK, where she held a number of leadership roles and was responsible for developing methodologies for maximising the value of high-throughput,high-content screening data, leading early small molecule drug discovery programmes and building the GSK.ai Fellowship Programme.

Daniel Neil, CTO said: "We are thrilled to welcome Nicola to the BenevolentAI team. Nicola brings with her a rare combination of leadership, technical and strategy skills that cut across AI and drug discovery. She will be pivotal in enabling the Company to explore new frontiers for where we can apply AI to early-stage drug discovery and helping to consolidate BenevolentAI's position at the forefront of this rapidly evolving feld."

Dr Nicola Richmond, VP of AI said: "I am fascinated by how data and AI can help empower scientists to understand human biology in previously unimaginable ways, and believe we have only just seen the beginning of how these new technologies can transform conventional drug discovery and development. I look forward to working with BenevolentAI's world-class team to take the Company's technology to the next level and realise their mission of uniting human and machine intelligence to discover life-changing drugs".

Prior to working at GSK, Nicola worked in chemoinformatics in the Statistics and Modelling Group at Unilever R&D, and later completed a postdoc with Prof. Peter Willett at the University of Sheffeld, where she worked on developing novel techniques for a range of important chemoinformatics applications. Nicola has a BSc in Mathematics, an MSc in Computer Science from the University of Edinburgh, and a PhD in Pure Mathematics from the University of Leeds.

· PRESS RELEASE

About BenevolentAI

BenevolentAI is a leading, clinical-stage AI drug discovery company. Through the combined capabilities of its AI platform, scientifc expertise and wet-lab facilities, BenevolentAI is well-positioned to deliver novel drug candidates with a higher probability of clinical success than those developed using traditional methods. BenevolentAI has a consistently proven track record of scientifcally validated discoveries. The BenevolentAI Platform™ powers a growing in-house pipeline of over 20 disease programmes, spanning from target discovery to clinical studies, and it maintains successful commercial collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies. BenevolentAI also identifed Eli Lilly's baricitinib as a repurposing drug candidate for COVID-19, which has been authorised for emergency use by the FDA. BenevolentAI is headquartered in London, with a research facility in Cambridge (UK) and a further offce in New York.

Investors

Fleur Wood - VP Investor Relations investors@benevolent.ai

Media

Rajin Kang - VP Communications

press@benevolent‍.ai

Disclaimer

BenevolentAi SA published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 08:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BENEVOLENTAI
04:54aBENEVOLENTAI : appoints GSK drug discovery veteran Dr Nicola Richmond as Vice President of..
PU
06/30BENEVOLENTAI : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - Results of Annual General Meeting..
PU
06/30BENEVOLENTAI : Press Release
CO
05/30BENEVOLENTAI : announces publication of convening notice for AGM
PU
05/27BENEVOLENTAI : Announces Board Changes
PU
05/25BenevolentAI société anonyme Announces Board Changes
CI
05/25BENEVOLENTAI : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
05/17BenevolentAI Announces That AstraZeneca Select an Additional Novel Target for Idiopathi..
CI
05/05BENEVOLENTAI : PDMR Notification (Jean Raby)
PU
05/05BENEVOLENTAI : PDMR Notification (Dr. Olivier Brandicourt)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4,63 M 5,56 M 5,56 M
Net income 2021 -86,5 M -104 M -104 M
Net cash 2021 31,8 M 38,2 M 38,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 778 M 922 M 936 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 309
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart BENEVOLENTAI
Duration : Period :
BenevolentAI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BENEVOLENTAI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Francois Nader Chairman
Jean Raby Independent Non-Executive Director
Nigel Shadbolt Non-Executive Director
Olivier Brandicourt Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BENEVOLENTAI-24.43%922
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-21.79%52 575
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED5.96%26 049
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-19.19%12 200
HAL TRUST-15.08%11 380
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-19.52%9 634