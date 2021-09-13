Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. BeNext-Yumeshin Group Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2154   JP3635580008

BENEXT-YUMESHIN GROUP CO.

(2154)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BeNext Yumeshin : Notice of Acquisition of Treasury Stock (Progress Report)

09/13/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

September 13, 2021

Company name

BeNext-Yumeshin Group.Co.

Name of Representative

Nishida Yutaka Representative Director, CEO

(Code:2154 1st Section of TSE)

Contact

Sato Hiroshi Board Director

Telephone Number

03-6672-4181

Notice of Acquisition of Treasury Stock (Progress Report)

(Acquisition of treasury stock pursuant to the provisions of the articles of incorporation pursuant to the provisions of

Article 165, paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

With regard to the repurchase of treasury stock pursuant to the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act as applied by replacing certain terms pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the same Act, we hereby notify you of the results as follows in August 2021.

1.Type of shares repurchased Shares of our common stock

2.Acquisition period

August 10, 2021 to August 31, 2021

3.Shares acquired

600,000 shares

4.Total amount of acquisition

711,000,000 yen

(Reference)

1 Resolution of the Board of Directors on August 6, 2021 with respect to the purchase of treasury stock

（１） Type of shares

Shares of our common stock

（２） Number of shares to be acquired

Up to 4 million shares

(4.4% of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock))

（３） Total value of shares repurchased

Up to 4 billion yen

（４） Acquisition period

August 9, 2021 to June 30, 2022

2 Cumulative number of treasury stock acquired in accordance with the above resolution of the Board of Directors

(as of August 31, 2021)

（１） Total number of shares repurchased

600,000 shares

（２） Total Purchase Amount

711,000,000 yen

Disclaimer

BeNEXT Group Inc. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 06:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BENEXT-YUMESHIN GROUP CO.
02:02aBENEXT YUMESHIN : Notice of Acquisition of Treasury Stock (Progress Report)
PU
09/07ACCENTURE : to acquire BENEXT.
AQ
08/30BENEXT YUMESHIN : Notice of Acquisition of Treasury Stock through Off-Auction Pu..
PU
08/29BeNext-Yumeshin to Repurchase Own Shares Worth Nearly $7 Million
MT
08/27BeNext-Yumeshin to Repurchase Own Shares Worth Nearly $7 Million
MT
08/27BENEXT YUMESHIN : Notice of Repurchase of Treasury Stock through Off-Auction Pur..
PU
08/27BENEXT YUMESHIN : Notice of Monthly Disclosure of the Number of Domestic Enginee..
PU
08/20BENEXT YUMESHIN : Notice of Voluntary Adoption of IFRS
PU
08/20Benext-Yumeshin Group Co. Provides IFRS and JGAAP Earnings Guidance for the Y..
CI
08/06BeNext-Yumeshin Group Co. announces an Equity Buyback for 4,000,000 shares, r..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 89 350 M 813 M 813 M
Net income 2021 2 617 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,7x
Yield 2021 3,24%
Capitalization 121 B 1 098 M 1 097 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,35x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 18 125
Free-Float 54,4%
Chart BENEXT-YUMESHIN GROUP CO.
Duration : Period :
BeNext-Yumeshin Group Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BENEXT-YUMESHIN GROUP CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 339,00 JPY
Average target price 1 616,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daio Sato President & Representative Director
Yutaka Nishida Chairman
Noriyuki Murai Director & Head-Operations
Rieko Zanma Independent Outside Director
Takashi Miyano Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BENEXT-YUMESHIN GROUP CO.4.86%1 098
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.61.70%103 932
PAYCHEX, INC.18.37%39 776
BENEFIT ONE INC.76.72%7 806
TRINET GROUP, INC.14.14%6 059
SMS CO., LTD.11.65%3 497