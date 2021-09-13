BeNext Yumeshin : Notice of Acquisition of Treasury Stock (Progress Report)

September 13, 2021 Company name BeNext-Yumeshin Group.Co. Name of Representative Nishida Yutaka Representative Director, CEO (Code:2154 1st Section of TSE) Contact Sato Hiroshi Board Director Telephone Number 03-6672-4181

Notice of Acquisition of Treasury Stock (Progress Report)

(Acquisition of treasury stock pursuant to the provisions of the articles of incorporation pursuant to the provisions of

Article 165, paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

With regard to the repurchase of treasury stock pursuant to the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act as applied by replacing certain terms pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the same Act, we hereby notify you of the results as follows in August 2021.

1.Type of shares repurchased Shares of our common stock

2.Acquisition period August 10, 2021 to August 31, 2021 3.Shares acquired 600,000 shares 4.Total amount of acquisition 711,000,000 yen

(Reference)

1． Resolution of the Board of Directors on August 6, 2021 with respect to the purchase of treasury stock

（１） Type of shares Shares of our common stock （２） Number of shares to be acquired Up to 4 million shares (4.4% of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock)) （３） Total value of shares repurchased Up to 4 billion yen （４） Acquisition period August 9, 2021 to June 30, 2022

2． Cumulative number of treasury stock acquired in accordance with the above resolution of the Board of Directors