Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. BeNext-Yumeshin Group Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2154   JP3635580008

BENEXT-YUMESHIN GROUP CO.

(2154)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BeNext Yumeshin : Notice of Recording of Extraordinary Loss in Non-Consolidated Financial Results

07/30/2021 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 30, 2021

Company name

BeNext-Yumeshin Group Co.

Name of Representative

Yutaka Nishida

Chairman and Representative Director, CEO

(Code: 2154 1st Section of TSE)

Contact

Hiroshi Sato

Board Director

Telephone Number

03-6672-4181

Notice of Recording of Extraordinary Loss in Non-Consolidated Financial Results

due to Review of Operations in the U.K.

  • The impact of the transaction on consolidated results is immaterial.

We expect to record an extraordinary loss in the non-consolidated financial results due to the transfer of shares in MTrec Limited, a U.K. subsidiary. We are pleased to announce the following:

The transfer of shares was approved by the Board of Directors on May 21, 2021, but because of the conditional nature of the agreement, the terms of the transfer were finalized on July 30, which became the date of the agreement. In addition, an extraordinary loss was recorded in the non-consolidated financial results, which has been disclosed today.

This case does not fall under the disclosure criteria of "matters involving transfer or acquisition of shares or other changes of subsidiaries, etc. involving transfer of subsidiaries, etc."

１．Recording of Extraordinary Losses in Non-Consolidated Financial Results

Our U.K. business is performing steadily, partly due to a high percentage of businesses that support lifestyle industries, such as the food business and the logistics business. In order to further grow the U.K. business and strengthen earnings in the future, we are reviewing the composition of our business portfolio and have decided to withdraw from the U.K. manufacturing business, to enable us to concentrate on other industries. As such, we intend to strengthen our profitable healthcare and engineering businesses. We expect to record an extraordinary loss of 527 million yen in the non-consolidated accounting due to the transfer of shares of MTrec Limited, which is dedicated to the manufacturing business.

２．Overview of MTrec Limited

（１）Name

MTrec Limited

（２）Address

8 Market Lane, Newcastle Upon Tyne, England and Wales

（３）Title and name of the

David Musgrave

representative

（４）Business

Temporary staffing and recruitment agency for

manufacturing staff and engineers

（５）Capital

2,020

（６）Established

March 14, 2006

（７）Major shareholders and

We hold 94.1%

shareholding ratio

３．Future Outlook

The extraordinary loss in this case is recorded in the non-consolidated financial statements for the full year ended June 31, 2021. The effect on the consolidated results will be in the fiscal year ending June 2022, when actual trading will be conducted, but the effect on the consolidated results is expected to be immaterial.

Disclaimer

BeNEXT Group Inc. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 06:08:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BENEXT-YUMESHIN GROUP CO.
02:11aBENEXT YUMESHIN : Notice of Recording of Extraordinary Loss in Non-Consolidated ..
PU
01/29BeNEXT Group Inc. entered into a merger agreement to acquire Yumeshin Holding..
CI
01/06BeNEXT Group Inc. acquired Arrow Trust Systems Co.,Ltd. from TKTH Investment ..
CI
2020BENEXT : Greenwich Associates -Technology - A Double-Edged Sword for Financial A..
AQ
2019Trust Tech Inc. completed the acquisition of Axis Create Co., Ltd, Faith Co.,..
CI
2019Trust Tech Inc. agreed to acquire Axis Create Co., Ltd, Faith Co., Ltd. and A..
CI
2019Trust Tech Inc. Announces Consolidated Earnings Results for the First Quarter..
CI
2019Trust Tech Inc. Announces Consolidated and Non-Consolidated Earnings Results ..
CI
2018Trust Tech Inc. Provides Year-End Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending June ..
CI
2018Trust Tech Inc. Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 89 350 M 816 M 816 M
Net income 2021 2 617 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,8x
Yield 2021 3,22%
Capitalization 122 B 1 117 M 1 116 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,37x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 18 125
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart BENEXT-YUMESHIN GROUP CO.
Duration : Period :
BeNext-Yumeshin Group Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BENEXT-YUMESHIN GROUP CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 344,00 JPY
Average target price 1 550,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daio Sato President & Representative Director
Yutaka Nishida Chairman
Noriyuki Murai Director & Head-Operations
Rieko Zanma Independent Outside Director
Takashi Miyano Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BENEXT-YUMESHIN GROUP CO.5.25%1 117
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.33.35%84 311
PAYCHEX, INC.21.95%40 578
TRINET GROUP, INC.1.61%5 259
BENEFIT ONE INC.15.74%4 987
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS, INC.-3.19%2 634