BeNext Yumeshin : Notice of Recording of Extraordinary Loss in Non-Consolidated Financial Results

July 30, 2021 Company name BeNext-Yumeshin Group Co. Name of Representative Yutaka Nishida Chairman and Representative Director, CEO (Code: 2154 1st Section of TSE) Contact Hiroshi Sato Board Director Telephone Number 03-6672-4181

Notice of Recording of Extraordinary Loss in Non-Consolidated Financial Results

due to Review of Operations in the U.K.

The impact of the transaction on consolidated results is immaterial.

We expect to record an extraordinary loss in the non-consolidated financial results due to the transfer of shares in MTrec Limited, a U.K. subsidiary. We are pleased to announce the following:

The transfer of shares was approved by the Board of Directors on May 21, 2021, but because of the conditional nature of the agreement, the terms of the transfer were finalized on July 30, which became the date of the agreement. In addition, an extraordinary loss was recorded in the non-consolidated financial results, which has been disclosed today.

This case does not fall under the disclosure criteria of "matters involving transfer or acquisition of shares or other changes of subsidiaries, etc. involving transfer of subsidiaries, etc."

１．Recording of Extraordinary Losses in Non-Consolidated Financial Results

Our U.K. business is performing steadily, partly due to a high percentage of businesses that support lifestyle industries, such as the food business and the logistics business. In order to further grow the U.K. business and strengthen earnings in the future, we are reviewing the composition of our business portfolio and have decided to withdraw from the U.K. manufacturing business, to enable us to concentrate on other industries. As such, we intend to strengthen our profitable healthcare and engineering businesses. We expect to record an extraordinary loss of 527 million yen in the non-consolidated accounting due to the transfer of shares of MTrec Limited, which is dedicated to the manufacturing business.