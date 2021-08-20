Log in
    2154   JP3635580008

BENEXT-YUMESHIN GROUP CO.

(2154)
BeNext Yumeshin : Notice of Voluntary Adoption of IFRS

08/20/2021 | 02:04am EDT
Company name

Name of Representative

Contact

August 20, 2021

BeNext-Yumeshin Group Co.

Yutaka Nishida,

Chairman and Representative Director, CEO

(Code: 2154 1st Section of TSE) Hiroshi Sato

Board Director

Telephone Number

03-6672-4181

Notice of Voluntary Adoption of IFRS

At the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, we have decided to voluntarily apply IFRS instead of the conventional Japanese standard based on the consolidated financial statements in the securities report for the year ended June 31, 2022.

１． Reasons for IFRS transition

We have decided to voluntarily apply IFRS with the aim of strengthening business administration and governance by improving the international comparability of financial information in the capital markets, and improving the convenience of various stakeholders, including domestic and overseas investors.

２． Disclosure Schedule for Transition to IFRS

Disclosure period

Disclosure documents

Accounting standards

(planned)

2022

August

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year ending June 31, 2022

Japanese standard

Consolidated Calculation Documents for the Company Law for the year ended June 31, 2022

Japanese standard

2022

September

Annual Securities Report for the Fiscal Year Ending June 2022

IFRS

2022

November

1st Quarter Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year ending June 2023

IFRS

1st Quarter Quarterly Report for the fiscal year ending June 31, 2023

IFRS

(Reference)

Consolidated forecast for the fiscal year ending June 2022 under IFRS (rough estimate)

(Million yen)

JGAAP(A)

IFRS(Estimate)(B)

Difference(B-A)

Net Sales

154,000

148,000

▲6,000

Operating income

4,800

9,000

+4,200

Net Income

1,700

6,000

+4,300

EPS

18.74

66.13

+ 47.39

  • Due to the introduction of IFRS, 15 months' worth of business results in the U.K. was recorded under Japanese GAAP in order to eliminate the difference in the fiscal year-end of the U.K. business.
  • The difference between Japanese GAAP and IFRS income is mainly due to amortization of goodwill.

Disclaimer

BeNEXT Group Inc. published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 06:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
