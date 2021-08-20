BeNext Yumeshin : Notice of Voluntary Adoption of IFRS

Telephone Number 03-6672-4181

Notice of Voluntary Adoption of IFRS

At the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, we have decided to voluntarily apply IFRS instead of the conventional Japanese standard based on the consolidated financial statements in the securities report for the year ended June 31, 2022.

１． Reasons for IFRS transition

We have decided to voluntarily apply IFRS with the aim of strengthening business administration and governance by improving the international comparability of financial information in the capital markets, and improving the convenience of various stakeholders, including domestic and overseas investors.

２． Disclosure Schedule for Transition to IFRS

Disclosure period Disclosure documents Accounting standards (planned) 2022 August Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year ending June 31, 2022 Japanese standard Consolidated Calculation Documents for the Company Law for the year ended June 31, 2022 Japanese standard 2022 September Annual Securities Report for the Fiscal Year Ending June 2022 IFRS 2022 November 1st Quarter Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year ending June 2023 IFRS 1st Quarter Quarterly Report for the fiscal year ending June 31, 2023 IFRS

(Reference)

Consolidated forecast for the fiscal year ending June 2022 under IFRS (rough estimate)

(Million yen) JGAAP(A) IFRS(Estimate)(B) Difference(B-A) Net Sales 154,000 148,000 ▲6,000 Operating income 4,800 9,000 +4,200 Net Income 1,700 6,000 +4,300 EPS 18.74 円 66.13 円 + 47.39 円