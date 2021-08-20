BeNext Yumeshin : Notice of Voluntary Adoption of IFRS
08/20/2021 | 02:04am EDT
Company name
Name of Representative
Contact
August 20, 2021
BeNext-Yumeshin Group Co.
Yutaka Nishida,
Chairman and Representative Director, CEO
(Code: 2154 1st Section of TSE) Hiroshi Sato
Board Director
Telephone Number
03-6672-4181
Notice of Voluntary Adoption of IFRS
At the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, we have decided to voluntarily apply IFRS instead of the conventional Japanese standard based on the consolidated financial statements in the securities report for the year ended June 31, 2022.
１． Reasons for IFRS transition
We have decided to voluntarily apply IFRS with the aim of strengthening business administration and governance by improving the international comparability of financial information in the capital markets, and improving the convenience of various stakeholders, including domestic and overseas investors.
２． Disclosure Schedule for Transition to IFRS
Disclosure period
Disclosure documents
Accounting standards
(planned)
2022
August
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year ending June 31, 2022
Japanese standard
Consolidated Calculation Documents for the Company Law for the year ended June 31, 2022
Japanese standard
2022
September
Annual Securities Report for the Fiscal Year Ending June 2022
IFRS
2022
November
1st Quarter Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year ending June 2023
IFRS
1st Quarter Quarterly Report for the fiscal year ending June 31, 2023
IFRS
(Reference)
Consolidated forecast for the fiscal year ending June 2022 under IFRS (rough estimate)
(Million yen)
JGAAP(A)
IFRS(Estimate)(B)
Difference(B-A)
Net Sales
154,000
148,000
▲6,000
Operating income
4,800
9,000
+4,200
Net Income
1,700
6,000
+4,300
EPS
18.74 円
66.13 円
+ 47.39 円
Due to the introduction of IFRS, 15 months' worth of business results in the U.K. was recorded under Japanese GAAP in order to eliminate the difference in the fiscal year-end of the U.K. business.
The difference between Japanese GAAP and IFRS income is mainly due to amortization of goodwill.
