Bengal Energy Ltd. Announces Election of Directors

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2020) - Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSX: BNG) ("Bengal") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular - proxy statement dated August 24, 2020 were elected as directors of Bengal. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its annual meeting of shareholders on September 23, 2020 in Calgary, Alberta are set out below.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Bengal:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Ian J. Towers 43,500,769 1,146,993 Chayan Chakrabarty 43,500,769 1,146,993 Peter D. Gaffney 43,500,769 1,146,993 James B. Howe 43,500,769 1,146,993 Brian J. Moss 43,683,949 963,813 Robert D. Steele 43,500,769 1,146,993 W.B. (Bill) Wheeler 43,683,949 963,813

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Bengal Energy Ltd.

Chayan Chakrabarty, President & Chief Executive Officer

Matthew Moorman, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (403) 205-2526

Email: investor.relations@bengalenergy.ca

Website: www.bengalenergy.ca

About Bengal

Bengal Energy Ltd. is an international junior oil and gas exploration and production company with assets in Australia. Bengal is committed to growing shareholder value through international exploration, production and acquisitions. Bengal's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol "BNG". Additional information is available at www.bengalenergy.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64653