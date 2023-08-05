Bengal Tea & Fabrics Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 104 million compared to INR 95.9 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 115.2 million compared to INR 96.7 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 7.5 million compared to INR 8.1 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.9 compared to INR 1.2 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was INR 0.83 compared to INR 0.9 a year ago.

