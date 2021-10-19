Bengo4 com : （Delayed）Notice Regarding Appointment of Director Candidates

October 13, 2021 For Immediate Release Company: Bengo4.com, Inc. Representative: Yosuke Uchida, President and Representative Director (Code No.: 6027, Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers) Contact Keita Matsuura, Director TEL: +81-3-5549-2555

Notice Regarding Appointment of Director Candidates

The Company announces that a meeting of the Board of Directors held on October 13, 2021 decided to submit a proposal on the appointment of directors at an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for December 17, 2021. Details are as follows.

Details

1. Appointment of a Director

(1) Reasons for Appointment

As a result of the appointment, on September 18, 2020, as a Parliamentary Secretary of Finance, the new Director candidate retired as Representative Director of the Company, pursuant to regulations regarding "1. Services of the Minister of State, Deputy Minister of State and Parliamentary Secretary, (2) Holding of Concurrent Positions at Commercial Companies" in the "Code of the Minister of State, Deputy Minister of State and Parliamentary Secretary." Now, because the candidate has resigned as Parliamentary Secretary of Finance as of October 4, 2021, the Company wishes to request the appointment to further strengthen its management system. The term of office of the Director, if newly appointed, shall expire at the expiration of the term of office of the other incumbent Directors in accordance with the Company's Articles of Incorporation.

