    6027   JP3835870001

BENGO4.COM,INC.

(6027)
Bengo4 com : （Delayed）Notice Regarding Appointment of Director Candidates

10/19/2021 | 12:02am EDT
October 13, 2021

For Immediate Release

Company:

Bengo4.com, Inc.

Representative:

Yosuke Uchida, President

and Representative Director

(Code No.: 6027, Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers)

Contact

Keita Matsuura, Director

TEL: +81-3-5549-2555

Notice Regarding Appointment of Director Candidates

The Company announces that a meeting of the Board of Directors held on October 13, 2021 decided to submit a proposal on the appointment of directors at an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for December 17, 2021. Details are as follows.

Details

1. Appointment of a Director

(1) Reasons for Appointment

As a result of the appointment, on September 18, 2020, as a Parliamentary Secretary of Finance, the new Director candidate retired as Representative Director of the Company, pursuant to regulations regarding "1. Services of the Minister of State, Deputy Minister of State and Parliamentary Secretary, (2) Holding of Concurrent Positions at Commercial Companies" in the "Code of the Minister of State, Deputy Minister of State and Parliamentary Secretary." Now, because the candidate has resigned as Parliamentary Secretary of Finance as of October 4, 2021, the Company wishes to request the appointment to further strengthen its management system. The term of office of the Director, if newly appointed, shall expire at the expiration of the term of office of the other incumbent Directors in accordance with the Company's Articles of Incorporation.

(2) The career summary of the new Director candidate is as follows.

Name

Career summary

Number of

(Date of birth)

Shares Held

Oct. 2001:

Joined Anderson Mori Law Firm (currently, Anderson

Mori & Tomotsune foreign law joint enterprise).

Jan. 2005:

Established Motoe Law Firm (currently, Authense Law

Offices, a legal professional corporation).

Jul. 2005:

Established Authense Group Co., Ltd. (currently, the

Company).

Appointed Representative Director of the Company.

Feb. 2013: Appointed Representative Employee of Authense Law

Offices, a legal professional corporation. (current

position)

Taichiro Motoe

Mar. 2014: Established TIM Co. (Currently, Authense Holdings Co.,

4,881,100

Ltd.).

(Born Dec. 14, 1975)

shares

Appointed Representative Director.

Jul. 2016:

Elected as a member of the House of Councilors (current

post).

Jun. 2017:

Appointed Chairman of the Board and CEO of the

Company (current post).

Sep. 2020: Assumed the office of a Parliamentary Secretary of

Finance.

Oct. 2021:

Appointed Representative Director of Authense Holdings

Co., Ltd. (current position)

Established Authense Consulting Co., Ltd.

Appointed Representative Director (current post).

(Note) Of the shares held, Mr. Taichiro Motoe entrusted 363,000 shares with the securities management trust 079007 of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. according to the trust agreement.

  1. Scheduled date of appointment December 17, 2021
    • The appointment will be officially decided at an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for the same day.

End

Disclaimer

Bengo4.com Inc. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 04:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
