Bengo4 com : （Delayed）Notice Regarding Appointment of Director Candidates
10/19/2021 | 12:02am EDT
October 13, 2021
For Immediate Release
Company:
Bengo4.com, Inc.
Representative:
Yosuke Uchida, President
and Representative Director
(Code No.: 6027, Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers)
Contact
Keita Matsuura, Director
TEL: +81-3-5549-2555
Notice Regarding Appointment of Director Candidates
The Company announces that a meeting of the Board of Directors held on October 13, 2021 decided to submit a proposal on the appointment of directors at an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for December 17, 2021. Details are as follows.
Details
1. Appointment of a Director
(1) Reasons for Appointment
As a result of the appointment, on September 18, 2020, as a Parliamentary Secretary of Finance, the new Director candidate retired as Representative Director of the Company, pursuant to regulations regarding "1. Services of the Minister of State, Deputy Minister of State and Parliamentary Secretary, (2) Holding of Concurrent Positions at Commercial Companies" in the "Code of the Minister of State, Deputy Minister of State and Parliamentary Secretary." Now, because the candidate has resigned as Parliamentary Secretary of Finance as of October 4, 2021, the Company wishes to request the appointment to further strengthen its management system. The term of office of the Director, if newly appointed, shall expire at the expiration of the term of office of the other incumbent Directors in accordance with the Company's Articles of Incorporation.
- 1 -
(2) The career summary of the new Director candidate is as follows.
Name
Career summary
Number of
(Date of birth)
Shares Held
Oct. 2001:
Joined Anderson Mori Law Firm (currently, Anderson
Mori & Tomotsune foreign law joint enterprise).
Jan. 2005:
Established Motoe Law Firm (currently, Authense Law
Offices, a legal professional corporation).
Jul. 2005:
Established Authense Group Co., Ltd. (currently, the
Company).
Appointed Representative Director of the Company.
Feb. 2013: Appointed Representative Employee of Authense Law
Offices, a legal professional corporation. (current
position)
Taichiro Motoe
Mar. 2014: Established TIM Co. (Currently, Authense Holdings Co.,
4,881,100
Ltd.).
(Born Dec. 14, 1975)
shares
Appointed Representative Director.
Jul. 2016:
Elected as a member of the House of Councilors (current
post).
Jun. 2017:
Appointed Chairman of the Board and CEO of the
Company (current post).
Sep. 2020: Assumed the office of a Parliamentary Secretary of
Finance.
Oct. 2021:
Appointed Representative Director of Authense Holdings
Co., Ltd. (current position)
Established Authense Consulting Co., Ltd.
Appointed Representative Director (current post).
(Note) Of the shares held, Mr. Taichiro Motoe entrusted 363,000 shares with the securities management trust 079007 of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. according to the trust agreement.
Scheduled date of appointment December 17, 2021
The appointment will be officially decided at an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for the same day.
Bengo4.com Inc. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 04:01:01 UTC.