    BNN   CA08208P1071

BENJAMIN HILL MINING CORP.

(BNN)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04/14 08:34:33 pm BST
0.5000 CAD   -5.66%
NewsCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BENJAMIN HILL SIGNS INVESTOR RELATIONS AGREEMENT AND GRANTS OPTIONS

04/15/2022 | 05:01am BST
Vancouver, British Columbia, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN; OTCBB: BNNHF) (“BHM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered in an investor relations agreement with Pacificquest Communications Corp. for a term of one year. In connection with the agreement, the Company has granted 200,000 options exercisable at $0.50 per common share having a term of 3 years and subject to vesting of 25% of the options each calendar quarter over a one-year period.

Additionally, the Company announces that it has granted 100,000 incentive stock options to other contractors exercisable at $0.50 per common share having a term of 3 years and subject to vesting of 25% of the options each calendar quarter over a one-year period.

About Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing projects in Mexico. The Company’s Sonora Gold project covers 6,000 ha of highly prospective mineral concessions in the Caborca gold belt of Sonora, Mexico. The company has been granted full access to the concessions by a single land owner. The property is in close proximity to Magna Gold Corp’s San Francisco mine.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
“Cole McClay”, CEO, Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. info@benjaminhillmining.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about BENJAMIN HILL MINING CORP.
05:01aBenjamin hill signs investor relations agreement and grants options
GL
03/23Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. announces Geophysical Results at the Sonora Project Support ..
AQ
03/22Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. Announces Geophysical Results at the Sonora Project Support ..
CI
02/22Benjamin hill grants options
GL
02/01Benjamin hill announces commencement of drill program, geophysical update and david jon..
AQ
02/01Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. Announces Commencement of Drill Program
CI
02/01PRESSWIRE GLOBAL NEWS DISTRIBUTION : Benjamin hill closes private placement financing as o..
AQ
01/31Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. announced that it has received CAD 2.112246 million in fundi..
CI
01/31Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Novembe..
CI
2021Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended August 31, ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,49 M -1,97 M -1,51 M
Net Debt 2021 1,04 M 0,82 M 0,63 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,90x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28,1 M 22,3 M 17,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cole Mcclay Chief Executive Officer & Director
Greg P. Bronson President & Director
Sergio Garcia Chief Financial Officer
Tyrone McClay Director
Juan J. Duarte Bravo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BENJAMIN HILL MINING CORP.20.45%24
NEWMONT CORPORATION36.68%66 812
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION33.64%45 359
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED23.82%29 871
POLYUS7.37%23 068
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.18.66%23 054