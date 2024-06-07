Bens Creek Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company that owns and operates metallurgical coal mines. The Company owns and operates a metallurgical coal mine located on over 10,000 acres on the southern part of the state of West Virginia and the eastern edge of Kentucky, in the central Appalachian Basin of the eastern United States of America. The property is comprised of seven adjacent tracts which are controlled through the leases and freehold project land. The property is leased from Pocahontas Land Corporation and Carbon Fuels Inc. and has all the permits necessary to carry out mining operations on the leased properties. Ben's Creek Mining Project has direct access to domestic markets through the Norfolk Southern Railway Companyâs rail network and to export markets through the Lambertâs Point Export Terminal in Norfolk, Virginia. Benâs Creek has recoverable coal reserves of 2.34 million tons and has coal resources of 17.2 million in-place tons.