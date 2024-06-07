Bens Creek Group PLC - owner and operator of metallurgical coal mines across North America - Elects to liquidate the company. This follows a board meeting and subsequent discussions with its advisers. Appoints Hill Dickinson for the process, and will commence immediate proceedings. Expects shortly to make an application to the courts. Under the circumstances cancels the previously announced general meeting which was to be held on Monday.
Current stock price: suspended at 0.18 pence each
