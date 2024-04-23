Bens Creek Group PLC - owner and operator of metallurgical coal mines across North America - Makes further Chapter 11 filings with US bankruptcy court, adding that US companies have entered into a term sheet for debtor-in-possession financing facility. Says that Avani, its largest shareholder, has filed a DIP term sheet with the Court for up to USD14.5 million. The Avani facility term sheet is now binding on Avani, but is not binding on the Chapter 11 companies until the court binds the Chapter 11 firms. A court hearing to consider the Avani facility is now expected at the end of April.
Current stock price: 0.25 pence, down 17%
12-month change: down 99%
By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter
