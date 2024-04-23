Bens Creek Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based company that owns and operates metallurgical coal mines. It owns the Ben's Creek mining Project in West Virginia, United States. The Project property is set over 10,000 acres in the Central Appalachian Basin of the eastern United States and is located in the southern part of the state of West Virginia and the eastern edge of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The property is comprised of approximately seven adjacent tracts, which are controlled through leases and freehold project land. The wash plant and loading facility are located on the freehold project land. The property is leased from Pocahontas Land Corporation and Carbon Fuels Inc. and has all the permits necessary to carry out mining operations on the leased properties. Ben's Creek Mining Project has direct access to domestic markets through the Norfolk Southern Railway Company's rail network and to export markets through the Lambert's Point Export Terminal in Norfolk, Virginia.