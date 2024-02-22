(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of London-listed company director and manager changes announced on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Bens Creek Group PLC - owner and operator of metallurgical coal mines across the US, including the 10,000-acre Bens Creek mining project in West Virginia - Appoints Chris Walker as chief executive officer of its operating subsidiary Bens Creek Operations LLC or BC Operations, effective March 6. Following due diligence he will then join board and become CEO of Bens Creek. Current CEO Adam Wilson will step down as CEO of BC Operations following Walker's appointment, but will remain on the board and as CEO of Bens Creek until Walker joins the board. Wilson will remain a BC Operations employee until October 31 to support an orderly handover. Walker most recently served as chief financial officer & chief restructuring officer for the US assets of Allegiance Coal Ltd.

Global Smaller Cos Trust PLC - London-based investment trust focused on smaller companies - Says that Non-Executive Director Randeep Grewal will join FTSE 250 listing Monks Investment Trust PLC as a non-executive director, effective March 1.

Legal & General Group PLC - London-based insurer and asset manager - Non-Executive Director Carolyn Johnson is to become a non-executive director at FTSE 100 insurance company Beazley PLC, with effect from March 1.

M&C Saatchi PLC - London-based advertising agency - Hires Zaid Al-Qassab, outgoing chief marketing officer at broadcaster Channel 4, as its new CEO with effect from May 13. Appointment will follow normal regulatory due diligence after which Acting Executive Chair Zillah Byng-Thorne will return to her non-executive chair role. Al-Qassab was appointed CMO of Channel 4 in September 2019, "where he was responsible for marketing, digital, product, communications and PR, advertising, media and continuity, its award-winning in-house creative agency 4creative, and its digital content and brand entertainment agency 4Studio." He previously worked as chief brand & marketing officer at BT PLC from 2016 to 2019, and is currently a non-executive director for the Advertising Standards Agency since April 2018. Byng-Thorne says his appointment is "truly an exciting moment" which will "help shape M&C Saatchi for excellence on the global stage".

Al-Qassab says: "I believe M&C Saatchi has a unique growth opportunity, capitalising on its combination of advertising and specialist marketing services, and its unrelenting focus on creative solutions built on client understanding, with an agile, global, integrated offer."

