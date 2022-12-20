Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Bens Creek Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEN   GB00BP814F22

BENS CREEK GROUP PLC

(BEN)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:24 2022-12-20 am EST
20.70 GBX   -8.00%
09:59aSterling Likely to Fall as BOE Faces Stagflationary Conundrum, JPMorgan Says
DJ
08:46aUK 10Y Gilt Yields Likely to End 2023 at 3.3%, Pictet Wealth Management Says
DJ
06:47aUK Gilt Yields Rise After BOJ's Surprise Policy Move
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TRADING UPDATES: Predator buys majority in Cory Moruga; Thor tips gold

12/20/2022 | 11:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC - operator of Guercif petroleum agreement onshore Morocco and developer of onshore fields in Trinidad - Buys Challenger Energy's 84% interest in Cory Moruga, based onshore in the south-west of Trinidad, for USD9.0 million. Predator fully buys Challenger's wholly-owned subsidiary T-Rex Resources Trinidad Ltd, which holds the license.

----------

Bens Creek Group PLC - London-based mining company focused in North America - Pretax loss in the half-year to September 30 widens sharply to GBP10.9 million from GBP605,700 a year prior. Revenue increases to USD17.4 million from none. Firm says it produces 99,900 tonnes of "clean metallurgical coal" in the period. Says 19,230 clean tonnes of coal were held in inventory. Adds that it delivered its first sales by train in June. Looking ahead, Bens Creek is confident of future performance and its ability to provide a shareholder dividend.

----------

Capital For Colleagues PLC - Wiltshire, England-based investment vehicle focused on employee-owned businesses - Net asset value at August 31 rises 6.9% to 74.49 pence per share from 69.71p a year ago. Meanwhile, in the year to August 31, pretax profit falls to GBP1.4 million from GBP2.3 million a year prior. Revenue increases slightly to GBP492,000 from GBP435,000. "We saw a noteworthy increase in dividend income from investee companies as our portfolio matures. Five companies in the portfolio paid a dividend compared to four in the prior year and we received dividends totalling GBP141,000 during the year under review, an increase of 78% on the prior year," the company says.

----------

EDX Medical Group PLC - London-based developer of diagnostics products to help predict disease risk - In the six months to September 30, operating pretax loss widens to GBP193,660 from GBP124,187 a year ago. Looking ahead, Chair Jason Holt says: "Post the reporting period, the reverse takeover of EDX Medical Ltd and the creation of the enlarged group was completed. The directors of the company resigned, and a new board consisting of Christopher Evans, Jason Holt, Michael Hudson, Chief Executive Officer of EDX Medical and Trevor Jones were appointed on 14 November 2022 in succession. EDX Medical has the ambition to build a substantial, high growth international business by focusing on the development, validation, registration and commercialisation of innovative diagnostic tests developed in its own laboratories, in-licensed or acquired from collaborators and the establishment of strategic partnerships with key technology providers and channel distribution partners."

----------

Focusrite PLC - Buckinghamshire, England based music and audio products company - Buys Oxford-based audio software plug-in designer Sonnox Ltd for GBP9.1 million. Says that Sonnix reported an annual pretax profit of GBP900,000 in its financial year that ended on March 31, amid a revenue of GBP2.4 million.

----------

Hermes Pacific Investments PLC - makes quoted or unquoted investments in South East Asia - Net assets at September 30 fall to GBP3.46 million from GBP3.52 million a year ago. Says financial performance is in line with expectations. "We continue to manage our costs effectively whilst keeping its spending to a minimum. There was no material change in the value of the company's existing investments from that as at 31 March 2022," Hermes Pacific says.

----------

Majedie Investments PLC - London-based investment trust - Notes "painful" previous twelve months as total return turns to negative 25% in the financial year to September 30, from positive 37% a year prior. Annual income from investments falls to GBP3.9 million from GBP6.1 million. Total dividend for financial year 2022 falls to 10.4p per share from 11.4p. NAV total return of 25% underperformed against its benchmarks, FTSE All-Share Index which fell by 4.0%, and the MSCI All Country Index, which fell by 4.2%. Majedie says: "The previous twelve months have been painful for investors, as all asset classes with the exception of commodities have fallen. The realisation that inflation was not transitory and that authorities were behind the curve caused central banks, led by the US, to raise interest rates aggressively. This was exacerbated by the Ukraine conflict which put significant pressure on commodity prices. After a decade of ultra-loose monetary policy following the financial crisis and Covid, the change in policy was a shock for investors. Bond rates rose significantly and equity markets sold off and there was significant rotation away from growth stocks." Looking ahead, the trust notes there are signs of inflation and commodity prices peaking and Covid supply side shocks easing.

----------

Tavistock Investments PLC - Bracknell, England-based investment manager - In the six months to September 30, swings to pretax loss of GBP805,000 from a profit of GBP35.5 million a year ago, when it had reported a gain of USD35.8 million from a sale of a subsidiary. Revenue grows 16% to GBP17.3 million from GBP17.0 million.

----------

Thor Explorations Ltd - Vancouver-based mineral explorer with assets in west Africa - Notes "significant" gold mineralisation at Makosa deposit at Douta gold project in Senegal. Finds up to 11.7 grams of gold per tonne. President & Chief Executive Officer Segun Lawson says: "The wide zones of near-surface oxide mineralisation combined with solid higher-grade zones at depth provide the encouragement and impetus to propel the next phase of advancing this very exciting project in the new year."

----------

Upland Resources Ltd - London-based oil and gas company - Provides updates on SK334 joint technical Study activity in Sarawak, Malaysia. Says time and resources spent in adding value to the workstream "have potential to generate significant returns for shareholders."

----------

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC. 0.14% 43.81 Delayed Quote.38.10%
BENS CREEK GROUP PLC -8.00% 20.7 Delayed Quote.-29.69%
BRENT OIL -0.92% 79.12 Delayed Quote.2.25%
CHALLENGER ENERGY GROUP PLC 2.86% 0.09 Delayed Quote.-86.54%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.18% 451.96 Real-time Quote.-15.04%
FOCUSRITE PLC -0.12% 839 Delayed Quote.-42.66%
HERMES PACIFIC INVESTMENTS PLC 0.00% 145 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MAJEDIE INVESTMENTS PLC 0.52% 193 Delayed Quote.-15.60%
PREDATOR OIL & GAS HOLDINGS PLC 7.34% 9.5 Delayed Quote.58.04%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.89% 149.65 Real-time Quote.-13.74%
TAVISTOCK INVESTMENTS PLC -8.41% 6.32 Delayed Quote.62.35%
THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD. 10.64% 0.26 Delayed Quote.0.00%
UPLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 12.24% 0.477 Delayed Quote.54.55%
WTI -1.24% 74.895 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
All news about BENS CREEK GROUP PLC
09:59aSterling Likely to Fall as BOE Faces Stagflationary Conundrum, JPMorgan Says
DJ
08:46aUK 10Y Gilt Yields Likely to End 2023 at 3.3%, Pictet Wealth Management Says
DJ
06:47aUK Gilt Yields Rise After BOJ's Surprise Policy Move
DJ
04:47aFTSE 100 Falls in Early Trade as BOJ Move Spooks Markets
DJ
02:07aEarnings Flash (BEN.L) BENS CREEK GROUP Posts Fiscal H1 Revenue $17.4M
MT
02:07aEarnings Flash (BEN.L) BENS CREEK GROUP Posts Fiscal H1 Loss $-0.035
MT
02:00aBens Creek Group Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 202..
CI
12/02Bens Creek with record monthly production despite Thanksgiving closure
AN
11/23Bankers pour cold water on red hot coal
RE
11/11TRADING UPDATES: De La Rue defends chair; Resolute Mining fundraise
AN
More news
Chart BENS CREEK GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Bens Creek Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BENS CREEK GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers and Directors
Adam Richard Wilson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murat Dogan Erden Chief Financial Officer
Robin Anthony Fryer Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Bob Warnick Director-Financial Planning & Office Administrator
David Harris Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BENS CREEK GROUP PLC-29.69%103
SHANXI MEIJIN ENERGY CO.,LTD.-43.62%5 673
ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC.138.00%2 297
CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC.59.27%2 232
WARRIOR MET COAL, INC.34.34%1 784
SHOUGANG FUSHAN RESOURCES GROUP LIMITED-0.38%1 708