Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL, the “Company” or “Benson Hill”), an ag tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants, announced today that it will release its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ending Dec. 31, 2023, before the market opens on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

The Company will host a webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, including a presentation by management followed by a Q&A session. The March 14 webcast will be posted on Benson Hill’s investor relations website at https://investors.bensonhill.com.

Benson Hill also expects to file its 2023 audited financial statements within its Annual Report on Form 10-K by March 14, 2024.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill moves food forward with the CropOS® platform, a cutting-edge food innovation engine that combines data science and machine learning with biology and genetics. Benson Hill empowers innovators to unlock nature’s genetic diversity from plant to plate, with the purpose of creating nutritious, great-tasting food and ingredient options that are both widely accessible and sustainable. More information can be found at bensonhill.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @bensonhillinc.

