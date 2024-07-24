Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL, the “Company” or “Benson Hill”), a seed innovation company, announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024.

The quarterly results will also be posted on Benson Hill’s investor relations website at https://investors.bensonhill.com.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill is a seed innovation company that unlocks nature’s genetic diversity in soy quality traits through a combination of its proprietary genetics, its AI-driven CropOS® technology platform, and its Crop Accelerator. Benson Hill collaborates with strategic partners to create value throughout the agribusiness supply chain to meet the demand for better feed, food, and fuel. For more information, visit bensonhill.com or X, formerly known as Twitter, at @bensonhillinc.

