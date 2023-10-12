Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL, the “Company” or “Benson Hill”), a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants, announced today that it expects to host a call on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time, to provide an update on its strategic review process. The Company will also release its financial results for the third quarter ending Sept. 30, 2023, before the market opens on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, and will host a webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Both events will include a management presentation and Q&A session. The webcasts will be accessible on Benson Hill’s investor relations website at https://investors.bensonhill.com.

