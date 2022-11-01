Advanced search
    BHIL   US0824901039

BENSON HILL, INC.

(BHIL)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-31 pm EDT
3.390 USD   +3.67%
09:15aBenson Hill Management to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events
BU
10/04Lake Street Initiates Benson Hill at Buy with $7 Price Target
MT
10/04Benson Hill Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date
BU
Benson Hill Management to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

11/01/2022 | 09:15am EDT
Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL, the “Company” or “Benson Hill”), a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants, today announced that Matt Crisp, Chief Executive Officer, and Dean Freeman, Chief Financial Officer, will attend two upcoming investor conferences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005403/en/

The first event is the Roth Capital 2nd Annual Ag Tech Answers Conference at the 1 Hotel Central Park in New York on Nov. 15, 2022. The conference will provide investors with the opportunity to hear from and meet with executive management from approximately 15 private and public companies across the ag tech vertical.

Canaccord Genuity will host the 2022 AgriFood Tech Innovation Virtual Forum on Dec. 1, 2022. The one-day event will profile both public and private companies across ag tech and sustainable food, in areas such as ag biologics, crop nutrition, protection and soil health; and a multitude of innovation across food product and ingredient technologies. Management will participate in a fireside chat at 1:30 p.m. ET. A link to the webcast will be available on the Benson Hill investor relations site about two weeks before the event.

For more details or to register, please contact your representatives at Roth Capital and Canaccord Genuity.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill moves food forward with the CropOS® platform, a cutting-edge food innovation engine that combines data science and machine learning with biology and genetics. Benson Hill empowers innovators to unlock nature’s genetic diversity from plant to plate, with the purpose of creating nutritious, great-tasting food and ingredient options that are both widely accessible and sustainable. More information can be found at bensonhill.com or on Twitter at @bensonhillinc.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 378 M - -
Net income 2022 -133 M - -
Net Debt 2022 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,97x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 697 M 697 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
EV / Sales 2023 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 453
Free-Float 52,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3,39 $
Average target price 6,58 $
Spread / Average Target 94,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew B. Crisp Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dean P. Freeman Chief Financial Officer
Daniel E. Jacobi Chairman
Jason Bull Chief Technology Officer
J. Stephan Dolezalek Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BENSON HILL, INC.-53.50%697
CORTEVA, INC.38.20%47 627
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.-12.33%34 094
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-7.06%16 046
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-21.21%13 137
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.-15.25%7 889