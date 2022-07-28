Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Benson Hill, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHIL   US0824901039

BENSON HILL, INC.

(BHIL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:22 2022-07-28 am EDT
3.170 USD   +2.59%
11:01aBenson Hill Opens Say Technologies Q&A Forum Today for Retail Investors
BU
07/27STAR PEAK : Two st. Louis-based food innovators partner to introduce heart-healthy cooking oil into foodservice applications, forming more sustainable seed-to-shopper supply chain
PU
07/27Benson Hill, Inc. Signs a Supplier Agreement with Schnuck Markets, Inc
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Benson Hill Opens Say Technologies Q&A Forum Today for Retail Investors

07/28/2022 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Say Connect Event Gives Investors an Opportunity to Ask Questions of Benson Hill Management

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL, the “Company” or “Benson Hill”), a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine, today announced the start of a seven-day Q&A forum for registered retail and other investors of Benson Hill. Questions can be submitted beginning today until Aug. 3, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005049/en/

Benson Hill, Inc. today announced the start of a seven-day Q&A forum for registered retail and other investors of Benson Hill. Questions can be submitted beginning today until Aug. 3, 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Benson Hill, Inc. today announced the start of a seven-day Q&A forum for registered retail and other investors of Benson Hill. Questions can be submitted beginning today until Aug. 3, 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Company will address top questions from the forum during a live Q&A session on its previously announced quarterly earnings webcast on Aug. 8, 2022. The earnings webcast is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Eastern Time. A link to register for the webcast can be found here and on the Benson Hill investor website.

As a public company, Benson Hill is committed to transparency with investors, regardless of size or economic stake. To help facilitate these connections and enhance engagement, Benson Hill is partnering again with Say Technologies, which has an innovative communication platform to make it easier for investors to convey questions to management.

Starting today, registered retail investors can submit and upvote questions to management. To submit questions, please visit the Say Connect platform at: app.saytechnologies.com/benson-hill-2022-q2. Shareholders with brokers at Say Technologies can participate directly through their individual investing app or broker website. Non-registered shareholders who are interested in Benson Hill can submit questions to investors@bensonhill.com.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill moves food forward with the CropOS® platform, a cutting-edge food innovation engine that combines data science and machine learning with biology and genetics. Benson Hill empowers innovators to unlock nature’s genetic diversity from plant to plate, with the purpose of creating nutritious, great-tasting food and ingredient options that are both widely accessible and sustainable. More information can be found at bensonhill.com or on Twitter at @bensonhillinc.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BENSON HILL, INC.
11:01aBenson Hill Opens Say Technologies Q&A Forum Today for Retail Investors
BU
07/27STAR PEAK : Two st. Louis-based food innovators partner to introduce heart-healthy cooking..
PU
07/27Benson Hill, Inc. Signs a Supplier Agreement with Schnuck Markets, Inc
CI
07/21Benson Hill's Inaugural ESG Report Links Food Science, Data Science and Plant Science T..
BU
07/19Benson Hill Leadership to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
07/07STAR PEAK : Financial Obligation - Form 8-K
PU
07/07BENSON HILL, INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Of..
AQ
06/30Benson Hill Revises Second Quarter Earnings Release Call Time
BU
06/24BENSON HILL, INC.(NYSE : BHIL) added to Russell 2500 Value Index
CI
06/24BENSON HILL, INC.(NYSE : BHIL) added to Russell Microcap Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BENSON HILL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 341 M - -
Net income 2022 -146 M - -
Net Debt 2022 132 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,81x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 634 M 634 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
EV / Sales 2023 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 453
Free-Float 52,4%
Chart BENSON HILL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Benson Hill, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BENSON HILL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,09 $
Average target price 6,69 $
Spread / Average Target 116%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew B. Crisp Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dean P. Freeman Chief Financial Officer
Daniel E. Jacobi Chairman
Jason Bull Chief Technology Officer
J. Stephan Dolezalek Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BENSON HILL, INC.-57.61%634
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.8.79%45 710
CORTEVA, INC.19.73%40 969
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.22.27%22 499
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-15.05%15 304
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.4.01%10 382