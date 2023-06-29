Company continues to advance ESG goals as it scales sales of its proprietary and sustainable ingredients to the food and agriculture industry

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL, the “Company” or “Benson Hill”), a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants, today announced the release of its second annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report highlights more comprehensive data, key milestones, and partnerships since last year’s inaugural ESG Report and delivers on the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency.

“Although we have made significant strides toward achieving food security, it is time to go beyond what’s possible and strive for something better – nutrition security,” said Deanie Elsner, Interim CEO and Board Member of Benson Hill. “Our second annual ESG Report demonstrates how Benson Hill is delivering on its unwavering commitment to develop better food options, ultimately aiding in meeting the need for better nutrition. Through our work and guiding ESG principles, we can empower farmers, food companies, and consumers alike to build a better future for our plates and our planet.”

In addition to a materiality assessment, the online report includes highlights from Benson Hill’s key initiatives and accomplishments in 2022 that illustrate its vision to evolve the food system, including:

Measuring and including data provided by Benson Hill’s newly acquired processing facilities in Creston, Iowa and Seymour, Indiana, offering a comprehensive assessment of how our closed-loop model performs and the practices we’re adopting for even greater efficiency and impact.

in Creston, Iowa and Seymour, Indiana, offering a comprehensive assessment of how our closed-loop model performs and the practices we’re adopting for even greater efficiency and impact. Partnering with ADM to scale innovative ultra-high protein soy for North American food ingredient markets to serve the growing demand for alternative protein. The partnership leverages Benson Hill’s proprietary Ultra-High Protein Soybeans and ADM’s world-class production and commercial capabilities.

to scale innovative ultra-high protein soy for North American food ingredient markets to serve the growing demand for alternative protein. The partnership leverages Benson Hill’s proprietary Ultra-High Protein Soybeans and ADM’s world-class production and commercial capabilities. Breaking into the rapidly growing European aquaculture market by partnering with BioMar and Denofa, two global leaders in sustainable aquaculture feed solutions. The three companies will leverage Benson Hill soy and further assess its sustainability impact on high-performance aquafeed formulations.

two global leaders in sustainable aquaculture feed solutions. The three companies will leverage Benson Hill soy and further assess its sustainability impact on high-performance aquafeed formulations. Partnering with Schnuck Markets, Inc. grocery retail, which selected Benson Hill’s Veri™ brand cooking oil, sourced from Midwest-grown, proprietary soybeans for more than 100 of its stores across Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin.

which selected Benson Hill’s Veri™ brand cooking oil, sourced from Midwest-grown, proprietary soybeans for more than 100 of its stores across Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Becoming one of the first U.S.-based soy ingredient providers to achieve the international ProTerra Certification , a rigorous global standard that sets the bar for sustainable agricultural, deforestation free, biodiversity efforts, and fair labor practices as well as segregated non-GMO programs and more. Benson Hill also joined the ProTerra Network, a group of companies dedicated to sustainable practices and continuous improvement.

, a rigorous global standard that sets the bar for sustainable agricultural, deforestation free, biodiversity efforts, and fair labor practices as well as segregated non-GMO programs and more. Benson Hill also joined the ProTerra Network, a group of companies dedicated to sustainable practices and continuous improvement. Becoming a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) in support of our customers’ objectives and in contribution to our commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

For more information on Benson Hill’s ESG progress and how the company is accelerating the pace of innovation in sustainable food production, download the full 2022 report at https://www.bensonhill.com/impact.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill moves food forward with the CropOS® platform, a cutting-edge food innovation engine that combines data science and machine learning with biology and genetics. Benson Hill empowers innovators to unlock nature’s genetic diversity from plant to plate, with the purpose of creating nutritious, great-tasting food and ingredient options that are both widely accessible and sustainable. More information can be found at bensonhill.com or on Twitter at @bensonhillinc.

