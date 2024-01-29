On January 29, 2024, J. Stephan Dolezalek announced that he begun to engage, and intend to continue to engage, in communications, discussions and negotiations with members of management and of the Board, and its legal, financial, accounting and other advisors; potential partners and counterparties in any transaction; current or prospective stockholders of Benson Hill, Inc. and other relevant parties, regarding the various alternatives that may from time to time be under consideration by him and/or his affiliates. To facilitate its consideration of such matters, Stephan Dolezalek has retained, or intends to retain, consultants and advisors and enter into discussions with potential sources of capital and other third parties. In addition, Stephan Dolezalek expressed that he may exchange information with any such persons pursuant to appropriate confidentiality or similar obligations or agreements.