Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Benson Hill, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHIL   US0824901039

BENSON HILL, INC.

(BHIL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/07 01:50:10 pm EDT
3.185 USD   -10.53%
01:49pBenson Hill Management to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events
PR
01:32pSTAR PEAK : Benson Hill Management to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events
PU
05/19Barclays Adjusts Benson Hill's Price Target to $5 From $8, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

STAR PEAK : Benson Hill Management to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

06/07/2022 | 01:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Benson Hill Management to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

ST. LOUIS, MO - June 7, 2022 - Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL, the "Company" or "Benson Hill"), a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants, today announced that Company management will attend two upcoming investor conferences. These events will not be webcast by Benson Hill.

  • Chief Financial Officer Dean P. Freeman and Executive Vice President, International Andres Martin will participate in the Roth London Conference June 21-23 and will hold individual meetings with investors.
  • Chief Executive Officer Matt Crisp will attend the Barclays Symposium on Sustainable Technologies in Food and Agriculture Conference in New York City on June 22. Crisp will participate in a panel discussion about how technology applications provide benefits to farmers and consumers.

Roth's 8th Annual London Conference will be held at the InterContinental London Hotel. The invitation-only event will give investors the opportunity to meet with approximately 75 private and public companies in a variety of sectors, including ag tech, energy, sustainability, and technology. Institutional investors will interact with executive management through one-on-one and group meetings, as well as social events throughout the conference.

The inaugural Barclays Symposium on Sustainable Technologies in Food and Agriculture will take place at Convene Times Square in New York City on June 22.

For more details or to register, interested investors can contact Roth Capital Partners and Barclays.

About Benson Hill
Benson Hill moves food forward with the CropOS® platform, a cutting-edge food innovation engine that combines data science and machine learning with biology and genetics. Benson Hill empowers innovators to unlock nature's genetic diversity from plant to plate, with the purpose of creating nutritious, great-tasting food and ingredient options that are both widely accessible and sustainable. More information can be found at bensonhill.com or on Twitter at @bensonhillinc.

###

Investor Contact
Benson Hill
Ruben Mella
314-714-6313
rmella@bensonhill.com

Media Contact
Benson Hill
Christi Dixon
636-359-0797
cdixon@bensonhill.com
Media Kit

Disclaimer

Benson Hill Inc. published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 17:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BENSON HILL, INC.
01:49pBenson Hill Management to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events
PR
01:32pSTAR PEAK : Benson Hill Management to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events
PU
05/19Barclays Adjusts Benson Hill's Price Target to $5 From $8, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
05/16TRANSCRIPT : Benson Hill, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 16, 2022
CI
05/16Benson Hill Q1 Net Loss Narrows as Revenue Rises; Reiterates Full-Year 2022 Revenue Out..
MT
05/16BENSON HILL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
05/16Earnings Flash (BHIL) BENSON HILL Reports Q1 Loss $-0.10, vs. Street Est of $-0.22
MT
05/16Earnings Flash (BHIL) BENSON HILL Reports Q1 Revenue $92.4M, vs. Street Est of $74.5M
MT
05/16Benson Hill Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PR
05/16Benson Hill Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for Fiscal 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BENSON HILL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 343 M - -
Net income 2022 -146 M - -
Net Debt 2022 132 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,39x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 730 M 730 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,52x
EV / Sales 2023 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 453
Free-Float 42,6%
Chart BENSON HILL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Benson Hill, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BENSON HILL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,56 $
Average target price 6,69 $
Spread / Average Target 87,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew B. Crisp Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dean P. Freeman Chief Financial Officer
Daniel E. Jacobi Chairman
Jason Bull Chief Technology Officer
J. Stephan Dolezalek Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BENSON HILL, INC.-51.17%730
CORTEVA, INC.30.54%44 667
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.-7.51%39 473
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-10.12%16 524
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-18.59%14 897
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.-7.96%9 332