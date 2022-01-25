Log in
Bentley Incorporated : Geostatistics in Infrastructure

01/25/2022
The introductory class in geostatisitcs at the University of Wyoming, as an example, notes that geostatistical methods provide the tools to capture, through rigorous examination, the descriptive information on a phenomenon from sparse, often biased, and often expensive sample data. The application of geostatistics to environmental problems, for example in groundwater contaminant clean-up, has proven a powerful integration tool, allowing coordination of activities from field data acquisition to design analysis. Thus, geostatistics offers a means to quantify uncertainty, while leveraging existing data to support sampling optimization.

Mining companies use geostatistical modelling for conditional simulation and estimation models of complex orebodies, with algorithms customized for specific deposits. Environmental sciences professionals use customized workflows for data management, spatial evaluation, and risk assessment, designed for applications including stochastic simulation of the subsurface for water modelling, sampling evaluation and strategy, integration of remote-sensing data in the geostatistical model, and characterization of pollutants.

The AR2Tech (Advanced Resources and Risk Technology), is a developer of geostatistical software applications and represents a new generation of geostatistics and spatial data analysis solutions for mining, environmental sciences, and energy. Its high-performance algorithms and workflows for cloud and desktop users enable the creation and optimization of a diverse set of models, even with millions of cells, without performance bottlenecks.

AR2Tech's algorithm library can be applied to a wide range of geostatistical modelling and data science methods, supporting functions that are data-centric and rely on machine learning. Solutions can be used stand alone or integrated with other software, including Seequent's Leapfrog 3D geological modelling solutions. In fact, Seequent, a business unit of infrastructure-focused Bentley Systems, has acquired AR2Tech and its geological modelling solutions and workflows, to help solve earth, environmental, and resources challenges.

Disclaimer

Bentley Systems Inc. published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 17:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
